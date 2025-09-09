Engage People and Medibank Partner to Incentivize Healthy Lifestyles Through Personalized Loyalty and Rewards Program

Partnership expands loyalty into health sector, provides blueprint for next-gen rewards programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Engage People announced today it has renewed its strategic alliance with Medibank , one of Australia's largest health insurers, to provide a seamless, intuitive and engaging digital rewards experience for its members. This partnership enhances Medibank's Live Better rewards program, motivates members to maintain healthy habits and empowers others to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Engage People's loyalty technology platform, Podium Loyalty , combined with Medibank's health expertise, creates a uniquely integrated ecosystem where healthy behavior is recognized and rewarded. The companies are setting a new benchmark in how loyalty technology can drive deeper, sustained member engagement in the health and well-being space.

"Partnering with Medibank to provide members with a unified health and loyalty journey helps us drive scalable innovation and revolutionize loyalty in the insurance space," said Jonathan Silver , CEO at Engage People. "Our proven loyalty infrastructure and Medibank's vision to improve the health and well-being of Australians deliver a robust, frictionless and fully integrated rewards experience faster and more efficiently than we could alone."

The partnership enables rapid deployment of new campaigns, rewards, and content updates, empowering Medibank to respond to member needs and market trends with agility.

"We're proud to continue partnering with Engage People to support Medibank's 2030 vision to create the best health and well-being for Australia," said Maxim Sharshun, Customer Health Hub Lead at Medibank. "We help our customers take control of their health and well-being and support them in making healthy choices by offering tailored experiences and engaging rewards. The team at Engage continues to provide world-class technology. helping us deliver on our vision."

This partnership marks a significant expansion of loyalty into the health and wellness sector, showcasing that healthy habits such as exercising regularly, eating well and sleeping well can be both physically and financially rewarding. By merging secure, flexible loyalty technology with health outcomes, Medibank and Engage provide a model for future loyalty programs that prioritize purpose-driven engagement and set a new standard for what loyalty platforms can and should deliver in the digital age.

To learn more about Engage People and its offerings, visit the website .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities, which have enabled the redemption of more than 49 billion points and growing. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

About Medibank

From its beginnings as a health insurer, Medibank has grown to a health company supporting around 4.2 million customers and delivering more than 4 million health interactions in FY24. Medibank is focused on helping people live better, healthier lives by giving everyone greater choice, better access and more value from the health system. Medibank is working with innovators in health, including health professionals, hospitals and governments to develop innovative approaches to care, to expand health prevention programs and personalise health products and services.

Media Contact

Alex Barton-Perez

Caliber Corporate Advisers

engage@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Engage People

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage-people-and-medibank-partner-to-incentivize-healthy-lifest-1070377