Montreal, Quebec and Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Quantum eMotion America, Inc. ("QeM America"), a subsidiary of Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), today announced a USD $400,000 investment in Krown Technologies, LLC ("Krown") through a convertible debenture agreement.

Under the agreement, QeM America will have the right to convert its investment into equity, representing a significant stake in Krown. The financing is structured to align with the company's future growth and development.

Strategic Rationale

Strengthened Partnership: The investment deepens the strategic collaboration between QeM and Krown, merging QeM's expertise in quantum cybersecurity with Krown's blockchain innovation.

Well-Timed Support: The agreement comes at an important juncture in Krown's business trajectory, with several key developments underway that are expected to shape its market presence.

Booming Blockchain & Crypto Market: As adoption of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and tokenized assets continues to accelerate, the Parties are positioning themselves to benefit from strong sector momentum and the growing need for secure digital infrastructures.

Executive Commentary

"This investment underscores our confidence in Krown's capabilities and the value of combining blockchain innovation with our quantum cybersecurity technologies. We believe the timing is right to reinforce this partnership and participate in one of the most dynamic markets in the digital economy," said Francis Bellido, President & CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based blockchain innovator leading the Camelot Ecosystem, which unites more than 20 products and utilities under a Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain. Krown combines real-world rewards with quantum-grade protection through partnerships with leading quantum cybersecurity firms, delivering unmatched resilience against evolving threats.

Website: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

