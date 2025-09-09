Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of its new artificial intelligence solution, TidyLogic, a proprietary AI-powered planning tool designed to optimize schedules, staffing efficiency, and operational consistency across facility environments.

Developed under Visionstate's AI division, Next Vision AI Inc., TidyLogic transforms traditional paper-based planning into intelligent digital schedules - improving oversight, reducing inefficiencies, and unlocking meaningful operational savings.

The technology was built in collaboration with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII), one of Canada's three national AI institutes and a global leader in applied machine learning. AMII's involvement ensures that TidyLogic is grounded in the latest artificial intelligence research and built using industry-leading best practices - combining academic excellence with practical, real-world applicability.

A prototype of the tool is now complete, with a full commercial launch scheduled for Q1 2026. Visionstate is currently inviting select organizations to participate in its beta program, offering early access and direct input into product development.

"TidyLogic is an exciting leap forward for our company and for the industry," said Shannon Moore, President of Visionstate IoT Inc. "It combines real-world facility data with sophisticated AI to solve one of the biggest challenges in facility management - how to plan intelligently. With AMII's expertise behind the core model, we've built something with depth, credibility, and scalability."

TidyLogic represents Visionstate's most innovative product launch since the introduction of its flagship WANDA platform. While there are numerous tools in the facility management space - from digital checklists to complex building automation systems - no existing solution offers the combination of affordability, speed of deployment, and intelligent planning that TidyLogic delivers.

"There are apps that track tasks and platforms that collect data," added Moore, "but there's nothing that transforms that information into optimized, intelligent plans the way TidyLogic does. It fills a major gap in the market - and does it in a way that's scalable, accessible, and fast to deploy."

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how organizations approach operational planning. According to PwC, AI is projected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with intelligent automation and scheduling leading much of that value creation.

The global facility management market, valued at over USD $1.3 trillion in 2023 (Fortune Business Insights), continues to face pressure to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and meet new compliance standards. Yet many facility teams still rely on static schedules and manual coordination.

"Facility teams are sitting on valuable operational data, but without the right tool, that data is useless," added Moore. "TidyLogic unlocks the value of that data and turns it into smart, predictive scheduling - improving service delivery, optimizing resources, and strengthening accountability."

About TidyLogic

TidyLogic is a modular, AI-powered planning engine designed for facility teams of all sizes. Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered Route Guides - Generate optimized cleaning or maintenance schedules based on simple compliance rules and service logic

Intelligent Insights - Identify staffing needs, workload distributions, and potential bottlenecks

Digital Transformation - Replace manual, paper-based scheduling with intelligent digital planning tools

Flexible Deployment - Use as a standalone application or integrated with Visionstate's flagship WANDA platform

Beta Program Now Open

Visionstate is currently onboarding beta users ahead of TidyLogic's full market launch in January 2026. The beta program offers:

Early access to the prototype

Direct influence on final product features

Discounted onboarding pricing at launch

Priority access to future AI development services

For more about Visionstate products please visit: www.visionstate.com

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Visionstate IoT Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

