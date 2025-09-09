Developing and manufacturing innovative LNP delivery technology for respiratory medicine and beyond

Evonik, a global specialty chemicals company, and Ethris, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and market a novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform for nucleic acid delivery. Through this collaboration, Evonik will expand its offering of formulation development services to customers with Ethris' proprietary lipidoid nanoparticle (SNaP LNP®) technology platform. Ethris will benefit from Evonik's expertise in lipid process development and LNP formulation capabilities, as well as clinical manufacturing infrastructure, which together ensure the integrity and biological activity of mRNA encapsulated within LNPs. This partnership will enable Evonik to support pharmaceutical companies in bringing more stable and targeted nucleic acid therapies and vaccines to market.

"Our partnership with Ethris strengthens our portfolio and tackles key challenges in nucleic acid delivery. Ethris' SNaP LNP® technology improves thermostability enabling storage at higher temperatures and enhances local retention, facilitating targeted delivery to the site of action and prolonged presence where therapeutic effect is needed. We're excited to offer this transformative solution to our customers," said JP Milde, Global Product Line Head Parenteral Drug Delivery Solutions at Evonik.

While current LNP systems have proven to be effective, they can have limitations. For example, they often require storage at low temperatures to maintain stability, and tend to accumulate in specific organs. The LNP technology developed by Ethris offers enhanced mechanical and thermostability properties, supporting new therapeutic formats such as nebulized delivery for respiratory diseases. This enables efficient lung targeting through high-energy aerosolization an approach that has traditionally been difficult with conventional LNPs. The technology has also demonstrated no systemic bioavailability of the mRNA or the produced protein in clinical trials, minimizing the risk of off-target effects.

Founded in 2011, Ethris has developed highly innovative, proprietary technology platforms stabilized non-immunogenic mRNA (SNIM®RNA) and SNaP LNP to discover, design, and develop innovative therapies and vaccines, with an initial focus on mRNA lung delivery. The potential of the platforms has been demonstrated in the clinic with Ethris' lead Phase 2a product in asthma.

Dr. Carsten Rudolph, Chief Executive Officer at Ethris, commented: "By combining our innovative nucleic acid delivery platforms with Evonik, one of the world's leading CDMOs for LNP formulations, we are creating a powerful offering for pharma partners. This collaboration addresses the increasing demand for scalable, high-quality nucleic acid technologies and enables us to serve a broader set of partners worldwide. We will also benefit from Evonik's expertise as we continue advancing our in-house mRNA therapeutics and vaccine pipeline."

Evonik supplies pharmaceutical companies globally with lipid excipients and services for the development and GMP-manufacturing of LNPs and liposomes used in nucleic acid delivery. Lipids are essential building blocks of cells, enabling the effective encapsulation and delivery of mRNA and other nucleic acid drugs. Nucleic acid therapeutics are rapidly growing within the parenteral drugs market. It is estimated that the LNP market alone will grow to US$2.3 billion by 2032.

By investing in partnerships within the life sciences industry, Evonik's Health Care business is expanding its portfolio of system solutions for nucleic acid medicines. These tailored offerings seamlessly integrate products, technologies, and services, providing comprehensive support to customers from the ideation phase to the finished product. Nucleic acid-based medicines and drug delivery systems play a crucial role in Evonik's strategic innovation growth field, "Advanced Precision Biosolutions." This growth field leverages biotechnology to enhance human health and quality of life, while also prioritizing ecosystem protection.

About Ethris

Ethris, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives.

For more information, visit www.ethris.com.

About Evonik: Leading beyond chemistry

Evonik goes beyond the boundaries of chemistry with its combination of innovative strength and leading technological expertise. The global chemical company, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is active in more than 100 countries and generated sales of €15.2 billion and earnings (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.1 billion in 2024. The common motivation of the approximately 32,000 employees: to provide customers with a decisive competitive advantage with tailor-made products and solutions as a superforce for industry, thereby improving people's lives. In all markets. Every day.

About Custom Solutions

The Custom Solutions segment focuses on innovation-driven, tailor-made solutions for customers in specific growth markets. These solutions include additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants, polyurethane foams and lubricants, catalysts, and ingredients for the cosmetics, cleaning and pharmaceutical industries. In 2024, the segment generated sales of €5.7 billion with around 7,000 employees.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

