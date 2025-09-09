Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Xetra
09.09.25 | 16:11
138,10 Euro
+0,04 % +0,05
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2025 15:10 Uhr
Tive, Inc.: Tive Partners with AstraZeneca to Provide a Temperature Tracker for FluMist Home Delivery Program

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2025, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions, has recently partnered with AstraZeneca to bring Tive Tag temperature visibility functionality to FluMist® Home, AstraZeneca's at-home flu vaccine service available for the 2025-2026 flu season.With Tive Tag incorporated into each FluMist Home shipment, consumers are given an additional layer of assurance, with the Tag confirming whether their FluMist delivery has maintained the correct temperature during transit.

When scanned with a smartphone, the Tive Tag mobile app displays a simple pass/fail result based on whether the shipment stayed within the required temperature range. If the shipment did maintain temperature, the consumer is directed to refrigerate the product until ready to use (prior to expiry). If the shipment did not maintain temperature during transit, the consumer is directed to not use the product and take the appropriate follow-up steps to request a replacement.

This technology provides organizations such as AstraZeneca with a reliable, low-friction way to extend temperature visibility all the way to the consumer for temperature-sensitive products.

"As more temperature-sensitive products are shipped directly to consumers, it becomes increasingly important to provide a clear way for them to verify proper handling," said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO of Tive. "It's a straightforward step that supports safety, trust, and transparency."

Tive Tag can support a wide range of temperature-sensitive, direct-to-consumer shipments. To learn more about Tive Tag and how it uses temperature visibility for other products, visit https://www.tive.com/tag.

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:
Lane Kearney
Corporate Ink for Tive
tive@corporateink.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
