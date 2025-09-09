Carbeeza Inc. Announces Name Change and Issuance of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce that it will be completing a corporate name change to "Agereh Technologies Inc." and will begin trading under its new name at the start of trading on September 11, 2025 on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA00848B1013 and 00848B101, respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name and ticker symbol change and do not need to be exchanged.

Issuance of Options

The Company additionally announced that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain employees and consultants of the Company to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from issuance. Of the Options, 50,000 options vest immediately, with an additional 50,000 vesting on January 1, 2026. The balance of the Options shall vest in tranches upon the achievement of defined performance-based milestones. The issuance of the Options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, where necessary.

About Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based AI technology company whose platforms target advanced technology solutions for the transportation industry. The first application developed is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Upcoming products will continue to deliver advanced technology solutions that address critical challenges in the transportation industry.

