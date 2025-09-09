Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. ("Kleen" or the "Company"). The Company's non-voting Class B shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the reverse takeover of an unlisted public company and subsequent $4 million equity offering. The ticker symbol is KLN.

Founded and based in Pickering, Ontario, Kleen is a clean-tech company with the goal of delivering safe, sustainable heating solutions powered by on-demand hydrogen technology. The Company's flagship product, the KLEENHEAT furnace, is a zero-emissions residential heating system designed to eliminate carbon output while supporting government net-zero targets. The KLEENHEAT system produces hydrogen and oxygen gas on demand and uses it as fuel to efficiently create emission-free heat for customers. The Company is gearing up for broader availability of its system post-listing in both residential and commercial markets.

"Kleen is another addition to the exciting cohort of clean-tech stocks listed on the CSE," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "With homeowners looking for cleaner and more reliable ways to heat their homes, hydrogen represents an interesting alternative to traditional fossil fuels. We wish Kleen success as they pursue their market opportunity."

Thomas Fairfull, President and CEO of Kleen HY-DRO-GEN, commented: "Today marks an exciting milestone for our company as we begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Listing on the CSE provides us with enhanced visibility, improved access to capital markets, and the opportunity to share our vision with a broader investor community. We believe this is the next step in accelerating our growth strategy and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

