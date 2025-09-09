

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in July from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The trade gap narrowed to EUR 2.64 billion in July from EUR 2.94 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.36 billion.



Exports climbed 7.0 percent annually in July, and imports rose by 2.4 percent.



During the first seven months of 2025, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 19.31 billion, up from EUR 18.04 billion in the corresponding period last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News