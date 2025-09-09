Fueling the Future: PSEG Partners With NJ Technical Schools To Power the Next Generation of Skilled Trade Workers

Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The energy industry is changing and so is the workforce needed to support it. In fact, The Center for Energy Workforce Development forecasts that, with the rapid growth of the U.S. energy sector, 32 million new hires will be needed over the next ten years. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that over the same period, more than half a million skilled trades workers are expected to retire, making the demand for workers in skilled trades greater than ever.

At PSEG - the parent company of PSE&G, New Jersey's largest utility - we're meeting that opportunity head-on. Within the last two years, PSEG hired roughly 150 skilled trade workers annually. In the next five years, we intend to hire approximately 900 more.

"As a company, we are deeply invested in building the next generation of talent," said Steven Fleischer, executive director - HR. "That's why we've partnered with technical schools across New Jersey to provide students with early exposure to meaningful, hands-on careers in the energy industry - no four-year degree required."

This spring, nearly 75 students at Passaic County Technical Institute participated in a career-focused PSEG Day event, complete with utility fieldwork simulations, hands-on demonstrations and real-time interviews with PSE&G representatives. By the end of the day, several students walked away with on-the-spot job offers.

In June, we also donated a retired PSE&G 2013 Freightliner M2106 aerial truck to Mercer County Technical Schools - Assunpink Center to serve as a real-world training platform. Starting this fall, our employees will lead guest lectures on campus and offer direct insight, helping students gain practical skills and confidence to pursue high-demand careers across the industry.

And we're not stopping there. This fall, Passaic County Technical Institute and Mercer County Technical Schools will launch a new co-op program with PSEG, giving students even more hands-on experience and structured support as they explore careers in the skilled trades.

"These efforts are part of our ongoing work to bridge the gap between classroom learning and career readiness. Whether it's through job shadowing, apprenticeships or workforce education, we're focused on creating more on-ramps into the energy industry while supporting students, schools and the communities we serve," Steve added.

