PSEG: PSE&G Wins Three Prestigious Awards for System Resiliency, Reliability and Customer Service

PSEG NewsRoom

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / PSE&G is the winner of the 2025 ReliabilityOne® Awards for the following:

National Award for Outstanding System Resiliency

National Award for Outstanding Customer Engagement for the third consecutive year

Outstanding Metropolitan Service Area Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the 24th consecutive year

NEWARK, N.J., November 17, 2025 /3BL/ - Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, is the recipient of the 2025 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding System Resiliency, recognized as the nation's top utility for system resiliency and integrated planning including reliability and grid modernization initiatives. Along with this honor, PSE&G also received the ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Metropolitan Service Area Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the 24th year in row, and the Outstanding Customer Engagement Award nationally for the third consecutive year.

The ReliabilityOne® Awards, presented by PA Consulting, a global innovation and transformation consultancy, are given annually to utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers. The combination of these three awards reaffirms PSE&G as a leader in delivering best-in-class electric service reliability while also providing a positive customer experience.

"Our customers have growing and evolving energy needs and expectations. We've made strategic investments to ensure our electric transmission and delivery system is reliable, resilient and performs well," said John Latka, senior vice president PSE&G Electric Transmission and Distribution. "These awards reflect the hard work, dedication and commitment of everyone at PSE&G to deliver top-notch reliable service to our customers."

PSE&G prepares year-round for extreme weather and has made strategic investments to maintain reliable service and system performance for our customers. Over the last decade, we've invested $30 billion in the utility infrastructure, with nearly 75% dedicated to boosting reliability and resiliency. The work included dozens of initiatives to upgrade, fortify and harden our transmission facilities and distribution systems throughout the state, along with modernizing technology systems.

In addition, the ReliabilityOne® Awards also praised PSE&G's superior customer engagement strategies, including efforts to proactively engage with customers, providing accurate and timely information on outage and restoration efforts, as well as on blue sky days.

Customer Focused

PSE&G's reputation as one of the region's most trusted energy providers was also reaffirmed by a recent independent study by Escalent, a leading data analytics and advisory firm with deep expertise in the energy, utility, and brand sectors. Escalent's Q3 2025 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study ranked PSE&G among the top utilities in the East for brand trust and customer care. The study findings highlight PSE&G's top performance among regional combination and electric utilities in customer focus, company reputation, communication effectiveness, and reliable service, underscoring our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence every day. Earlier this year, Escalent named PSE&G one of the 2025 Most Trusted Brands. Further, in a 2025 J.D. Power Study, customers rated us the Most Appealing Brand among Residential Electric and Gas Utilities in the East.

"At PSE&G, we are truly committed to putting our customers first," said Dave Johnson, senior vice president and PSE&G Chief Customer Experience Officer. "Our dedication to improving the customer experience isn't something that we just talk about, it's something we invest in and live every day. None of our success would be possible without our hard-working employees in every area of the business, who constantly strive to meet our customers' needs and serve as their trusted energy provider."

All utilities operating dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Awards. The selection of award recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes a certification process which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2024 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential electric service and gas service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies, and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are about 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK Ireland, Nordics, and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and X. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. As a group, ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 50% fewer sustained outages, and their collective system saw 60% shorter outage durations than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities

Contacts :

Media Relations:

DL-ENT-pseg.communications@pseg.com

973-430-7734

Members of the PSE&G Electric leadership team at the Reliability One awards

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseandg-wins-three-prestigious-awards-for-system-resiliency-reliability-and-customer-serv-1103075