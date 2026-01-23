Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:10
67,00 Euro
-1,47 % -1,00
23.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
PSEG Staffers Help Nearly 50 Teens at Oasis - a Haven for Women and Children in Paterson, NJ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / This Holiday Season, our team had the joy of wrapping gifts for 44 incredible teens in the after-school program at Oasis - A Haven for Women and Children in Paterson, NJ.

These gifts were part of the Adopt-a-Teen for the Holidays initiative - one small way we could help bring a little holiday magic to teens who deserve to feel seen and celebrated.

As a longstanding partner of Oasis, we're continually inspired by their mission to change the lives of women and children by breaking the cycle of poverty through compassionate programs designed to feed, clothe, educate and empower women and children in need.

The PSEG Foundation, 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in the environment, safety, STEM education & workforce development, diversity & inclusion, and the communities served by PSEG. The Foundation coordinates employee volunteerism programs.

PSEG is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. With a continued focus on sustainability, PSEG has appeared on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG is included on the 2023-2024 list of U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-staffers-help-nearly-50-teens-at-oasis-a-haven-for-women-and-children-in-paterson-nj-1130188

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
