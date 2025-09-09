

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains strongly swayed by rate cut hopes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Markets, in the meanwhile are also keenly watching out for the annual revision to payrolls due to be released on Tuesday morning by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September rising to 90 percent from 89 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with gains. Gold again touched a fresh all-time high above $3,700 per troy ounce. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,502.50, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,500.20, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 23,683.94, down 0.59% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,234.74, up 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,754.83, up 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,360.25, down 0.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,459.29, down 0.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,803.50, down 0.52% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,807.29, down 0.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,938.13, up 1.19%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1741, down 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.3559, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 146.84, down 0.45% AUD/USD at 0.6601, up 0.15% USD/CAD at 1.3820, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 97.49, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.052%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.6590%, up 0.80% France at 3.465%, down 0.23% U.K. at 4.6140%, up 0.15% Japan at 1.576%, up 1.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $66.97, up 1.44%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.16, up 1.45%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,704.20, up 0.73%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112,540.98, up 0.27% Ethereum at $4,330.84, down 0.24% XRP at $3.00, up 1.03% BNB at $878.40, down 0.19% Solana at $216.90, up 0.73%



