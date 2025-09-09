Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that Guy Gecht was elected as Logitech's new chairperson at its annual general meeting (AGM) by the Company's shareholders. This follows outgoing chairperson Wendy Becker's decision not to stand for re-election, communicated last year.

Among other resolutions, shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 1.26 per share, representing an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 compared to the previous year's dividend.

All incumbent nominees to the board of directors were re-elected for a one-year term. All other proposals were also approved by shareholders.

"I am honored to be elected chair and deeply appreciate the confidence of our shareholders and my fellow directors," said Guy Gecht. "We are profoundly grateful to Wendy for her steadfast leadership during a period of meaningful change, leaving Logitech an even stronger, better-positioned company across many key metrics. I look forward to working with the board and Hanneke to continue executing our strategy, drive innovation, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

"On behalf of the entire management team, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Wendy for her leadership and significant contributions to Logitech," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech's chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Guy Gecht into his new role as chairperson. I look forward to partnering closely with him to build on our strong momentum and deliver sustainable growth for the business."

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 24, 2025 and the record date for the dividend to be September 23, 2025. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on September 22, 2025. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Guy Gecht

With a track record of leading and advising tech companies through innovation and growth, Guy Gecht brings decades of executive and board-level experience to the role. He has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board since September 2019 and served as interim CEO from June to December 2023, prior to Hanneke Faber's appointment as CEO. Gecht is also the co-founder and former co-CEO of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp., and was CEO of publicly traded Electronics for Imaging (EFI) from 2000 to 2018, where he guided the company's evolution into a global leader in digital printing technology. Guy Gecht's full biography can be found here.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

