GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Turnover first 9 months - € 347.8 M up +6.2% - Solid momentum confirmed in all activities - Closure of the Financière Partouche safeguard plan

Paris, 9th September 2025, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2025 (May- July 2025)

Sustained activity in the 3rd quarter with turnover up by +7.3% to € 114.5 M

The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached during the 3rd quarter 2025, € 189.0 M, up by + 5.3% compared to 3rd quarter 2024 (€ 179.5 M). The dynamic is evident across all geographic areas and gaming forms:

In France, the Gross Gaming Revenue increased by +5.3% reaching € 169.1 M (vs. € 160.7 M in Q3 2024), supported by a +5.8% increase in attendance. In detail, the slots' Gross Gaming Revenue increased by +2.6% to € 130.4 M (vs. € 127.1 M in Q3 2024), that of electronic table games by +11.8% to € 22.6 M (vs. € 20.2 M in Q3 2024) and that of non-electronic table games by +20.8% to € 16.0 M (vs. € 13.3 M in Q3 2024),

Abroad, the GGR is up +5.6% to € 19.9 M (compared to € 18.8 M in Q3 2024) driven by the strong performance of Swiss online games (+19.0% to € 6.6 M compared to € 5.5 M in Q3 2024) and slot machines (+6.3% to € 10.1 M compared to € 9.5 M in Q3 2024).

At a constant scope of consolidation, excluding the acquisition of Casino Partouche Cannes 50 Croisette (in Cannes) on 28th February 2025 and the opening of the Cotonou casino (Benin) on 28th January 2025, GGR increased by +1.9% to € 182.9 M.

After Levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) progressed + 5.6% at € 83.7 M.

Non-gaming activity generated a turnover of € 31.5 M (+11.8%). Particularly noteworthy is the strong performance of the Copal Beach (ex Plage 3.14), which opened at the end of June 2024 following its renovation works (+88.1% to € 2.9 M).

Overall, turnover for the 3rd quarter 2025 stands at € 114.5 M, compared to € 106.7 M in 2024 (+7.3%).

Turnover aggregate 9 months at end of July up by +6.2 % at € 347.8 M

Over 9 months, Gross Gaming Revenue increased by +4.6% to € 550.5 M, including +3.0% at a constant scope. In France, growth over 9 months was +4.9% (to € 492.4 M) and +1.6% abroad (to € 58.1 M). Net Gaming Revenue increased by +3.9% to € 269.1 M.

The aggregate turnover for the first 9 months of 2025 financial year stands at € 347.8 M (+6.2% compared to the 9 months of 2024) thus confirming the solid trend observed since the start of the financial year under review.

Closure of the Financière Partouche safeguard plan

Following the modification on 26th May 20251, of the Financière Partouche safeguard plan and the early payment of the remaining liabilities due under the said plan established by judgment dated 30th June 20142, thanks to the drawing of the bank credit, the Commercial Court of Valenciennes was able to note on 1st September 2025, the proper execution and exit from the plan.

Sustainable development

For the fourth consecutive year, Groupe Partouche has had its extra-financial performance assessed as part of the "Pact" impact loan, taken out with ARKEA Banque. Based on a rigorous methodological framework, the Group obtained a score of 68/100, an increase of +5 points compared to the previous year and +4 points compared to the benchmark. This notable improvement underlines Groupe Partouche's commitment to integrate environmental, social, and governance criteria into its strategy and allows it to further reduce the interest rate on this loan by 8 basis points.

Berck-sur-Mer

On 17th July 2025, in an appeal against a pre-contractual interim order annulling the consultation launched by the municipality of Berck-sur-Mer with a view to renewing its casino operating concession, the Council of State dismissed the appeal, further considering that the interim relief judge had not disregarded the principles governing so-called "returned" assets by noting that the building necessary for the casino's operations could be transferred to the municipality at the end of the concession, particularly given the close ties between its owner and the concession holder.

This finding by the Council of State, which has no immediate legal effect, is being challenged in various ongoing and future proceedings.

Upcoming events:

Turnover 4th quarter 2025: Tuesday 9th December 2025, following stock market closure

Income fiscal year at 31st October 2025: Tuesday 27th January 2026, following stock market closure

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turner aggegate 9 months per quarter

In €M 2025 2024 Variation 1st quarter (Nov. to Jan.) 126.4 118.7 +6.5% 2nd quarter (Feb. to Apr.) 106.9 101.9 +4.9% 3rd quarter (May to Jul.) 114.5 106.7 +7.3% Total consolidated turnover 347.8 327.3 +6.2%

2- Construction du chiffre d'affaires consolidé

2.1 - Troisième trimestre

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 189.0 179.5 +5.3% Levies -105.2 -100.1 +5.1% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 83.7 79.3 +5.6% Turnover excluding NGR 31.5 28.1 +11.8% Fidelity programme -0.7 -0.8 -5.2% Total consolidated turnover 114.5 106.7 +7.3%

2.2 - Cumul 9 mois

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 550.5 526.4 +4.6% Levies -281.4 -267.4 +5.3% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 269.1 259.0 +3.9% Turnover excluding NGR 81.0 70.6 +14.8% Fidelity programme -2.3 -2.2 +2.8% Total consolidated turnover 347.8 327.3 6.2%

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 - 3rd quarter

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Casinos 99.3 93.3 +6.4% Hotels 10.0 9.5 +4.9% Other 5.2 3.9 +34.3% Total consolidated turnover 114.5 106.7 +7.3%

3.2 - Cumul 9 mois

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Casinos 315.0 297.1 +6.0% Hotels 22.7 22.2 +2.6% Other 10.0 8.1 +24.1% Total consolidated turnover 347.8 327.3 +6.2%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

1 See press release turnover 2nd quarter 2025 published on 10th June 2025 & available on Groupe Partouche.com/Finance.

2 See press release half year results 2025 published on 24th June 2025 & available on Groupe Partouche.com/Finance.