

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macau-based, Zenta Group Company Limited Tuesday announced that it has priced its initial public offering at $4.00 per share, raising $6 million through the sale of 1.5 million ordinary shares.



The company's stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to begin trading on September 9, 2025, under the symbol ZGM.



Zenta Group plans to use the proceeds to expand its operations in Macau, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, strengthen its fintech business, invest in brand development, and support general corporate needs.



