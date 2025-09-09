

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors reacting to some corporate news, and looking ahead to the upcoming European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting, and crucial economic data, including U.S. inflation report.



Investors also closely followed the political developments in France where Prime Minister Bayrou lost a confidence vote on Monday, and the President Emmanuel Macron is looking for a new head to head the government and find a solution for the nation's 2026 budget.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.06%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.23%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.19%, and Germany's DAX closed down by 0.37%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.26% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia and Spain ended higher.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Turkiye closed weak, while Austria and Finland ended flat.



In the UK market, Anglo American Plc soared more than 9% after the company said it has agreed to merge with Canada's Teck Resources in a $50 billion deal.



Glencore rallied 5.3%, Airtel Africa gained 3.7% and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners climbed 2.3%.



Natwest Group, Antofagasta, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, St. James's Place, GSK, Phoenix Group Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Endeavour Mining, BP and Prudential gained 1 to 2%.



Vodafone Group found modest support after the company launched a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding $500 million capital securities due 2081.



Howden Joinery Group ended nearly 3% down. JD Sports Fashion, Ashtead Group, Fresnillo, Sainsbury (J), Rio Tinto, Berkeley Group Holdings, Kingfisher, Barratt Redrow, Spirax Group and Unilever ended sharply lower.



In the German market, Deutsche Bank, Siemens Energy and Sartorius gained 1.6 to 1.7%. Fresenius Medical Care climbed 1.3%.



BMW and Puma closed down by 4.1% and 3%, respectively. Brenntag, Commerzbank, Adidas, Zalando, Mercedes-Benz, BASF, Merck, MTU Aero Engines, Vonovia and Deutsche Boerse lost 1 to 2.2%.



In the French market, Renault rallied about 3.5%. Hermes International, Vivendi, Publicis Groupe, Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Dassault Systemes, Thales, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Orange and Societe Generale gained 1 to 2.6%.



Kering, STMicroElectronics, Capgemini and L'Oreal ended sharply lower.



In economic news, a report from British Retail Consortium said UK retail sales rose 2.9% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis in August 2025, accelerating from July's 1.8% gain. This marked the strongest growth in four months, supported by warmer weather that boosted demand for food, furniture and back-to-school goods.



Data from statistical office INSEE showed that the industrial production in France declined by 1.1% month-over-month in July 2025, reversing a revised 3.8% surge in June, which had been the strongest growth since July 2020. Production was expected to drop by 1.8% in July.



On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 1.2%, after a 2.2% increase in June.



