

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended weak on Tuesday after spending much of the day's session in negative territory in cautious trade as investors awaited the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, and looked ahead to some crucial economic data, including a report on U.S. inflation.



The benchmark SMI closed down by 31.56 points or 0.26% at 12,281.09, after scaling a low of 12,264.47 and a high of 12,331.38 intraday.



SGS closed 2.25% down. Straumann Holding, Nestle and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.



Adecco, UBS Group, Sika, Holcim, Partners Group and Geberit lost 0.5 to 1%.



Richemont climbed about 2.7%. Givaudan ended nearly 1% up. Sandoz Group, Swisscom, Schindler Ps, Zurich Insurance and SIG Group gained 0.4 to 0.9%.



