Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a geophysical program at its 100% owned Wishbone project situated in BC's Golden Triangle.

The Company has mobilized a geophysical crew to conduct an induced polarization survey over a large gold geochemical anomaly that extends across 700 m with varying width. This program is designed to build on last years successful field campaign that yielded a new gold discovery named the 'Lake' showing with a boulder sample returning 164.7 ppm gold1. Of the 37 float and grab1 rock samples collected last year, 11 returned greater than 1 ppm gold and 26 greater than 0.1 ppm gold. A boulder containing chalcopyrite returning 14.6% copper1 was found along the southern edge of the glacier close to where Origen geologists found 203 ppm gold in a rounded boulder1 of float in 2023. Two additional grab samples returned 6.5 ppm and 5.7 ppm gold were collected from outcropping veins and metre wide breccia near the eastern edge of the Central Glacier and trend under the ice1.

1Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Property. Float samples are not collected from outcrop and consequently their origin may not be known and they may not reflect mineralization on the Property.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company has granted incentive stock options of the Company to certain advisors, consultants, and directors for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,525,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.055 per share for five (5) years. The effective date of the grant of option is September 9, 2025. The stock options granted will be in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and will have the required four-month hold period legend, pursuant to the Policies of the CSE and regulatory authorities.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

