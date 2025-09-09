

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its next-gen iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, featuring a new redesigned body, powered by the latest A19 Pro processor, and sporting a more advanced camera system.



The company also unveiled the thinner iPhone Air and a low-cost iPhone 17.



The iPhone 17 Pro features a lightweight, aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with an Apple-designed vapor chamber for enhanced performance. The new design features a larger battery.



Both devices feature Super Retina XDR displays in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes, supporting 120Hz ProMotion and achieving up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.



The camera system features three 48-megapixel sensors, a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The Pro Max introduces the longest optical zoom ever on an iPhone at 8x.



Apple also announced the iPhone Air, which it described as the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever at 5.6mm. Built with a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield protection on both sides, the device runs on the A19 Pro. It sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP Fusion camera, and the same Center Stage front camera found in the Pro models.



The iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.



The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 with 256GB of storage, while the Pro Max begins at $1,199 and goes up to 2TB. Both are offered in deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. Pre-orders open September 12, with availability beginning September 19. The iPhone Air, a 5.6mm-thin titanium model, will start at $999, and the standard iPhone 17 at $899.



