Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Breakthrough 3D Virtual Care Debuts at athenahealth Thrive Summit

The most advanced AI RPM TeleCare solution available

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc. announced today the debut of its groundbreaking Addison Care Virtual Care Platform, newly integrated with athenahealth's Marketplace, at the annual athenahealth Thrive Summit, taking place from November 3rd to 5th in Downtown Nashville at Music City Center. This marks the first time a lifelike 3D interactive AI virtual caregiver has been available inside the athenahealth ecosystem - bringing a new era of patient engagement, adherence, and outcomes to clinics nationwide.

Unlike any Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution ever offered, Addison Care transforms the virtual care experience with interactive 3D avatars that patients enjoy engaging with daily. Beyond vitals monitoring, Addison delivers medication management, daily task reminders, guided fitness, stretch and balance routines, and cognitive support features including memory prompts, gamified focus and concentration experiences, and fine motor skill activities - all designed to improve adherence, reduce stress, and foster patient independence.

"Medication non-adherence is responsible for nearly 50% of treatment failures," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "We already support many athenahealth clinics today, but with the new athenaOne integration, we anticipate more growth from this year's Thrive Summit than all new business combined over the past 18 months. Addison Care was designed for flawless execution and seamless integration into provider workflows, delivering better patient outcomes, maximizing CMS compliance, and removing the burden of administrative overhead. This is a new era for virtual care, and we're proud to launch it with athenahealth."

With the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz's recent promotion of AI Avatars in frontline care and with Addison Care now integrated into athenaOne, the more than 160,000 providers using athenahealth have a chance to lead the future of optimized virtual care, transforming how clinicians connect with patients while improving adherence, engagement, and outcomes at scale.

Transforming Outcomes and Workflows

Early identification of changes in health status with continuous vitals monitoring and interactive health status checks.

Improved daily treatment adherence through reminders, coaching, and personalized guidance.

Precision interventions that reduce hospitalizations and improve chronic care outcomes.

Cognitive support to reinforce memory, focus, and overall wellness.

Highest compliance engagement rates recorded in the industry.

For providers, the Addison-athenahealth integration removes 90% of the administrative effort typically required for RPM and CCM programs. Enrollment, logistics, setup, and 24/7 TeleCare operations are all managed by Electronic Caregiver, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on patient care. Billing, verification, and program management are automated through athenaOne, ensuring flawless execution and maximum reimbursement.

The entire platform is HIPAA compliant, AWS Well-Architected certified, and designed with strict CMS oversight and transparent audit trails for every delivered service.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a leading innovator in virtual care, providing AI-driven health monitoring, chronic care management, and emergency response solutions to patients across the United States. With its flagship Addison Care Virtual Caregiver, the company delivers personalized, secure, and engaging care experiences that extend lifespan and improve outcomes.

At a time of overwhelming patient demand, physician shortages, and rising pressure to improve results, Electronic Caregiver empowers providers to extend care from clinic to home - effectively serving more patients while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliant support.

Media Contact:

Travis Luevano

Director, Digital Marketing

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/breakthrough-3d-virtual-care-debuts-at-athenahealth-thrive-summit-1070476