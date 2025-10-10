Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Addison Care Debuts at athenahealth 2025 Thrive Conference: 3D Virtual Caregiver Tackles Global Healthcare Crisis of Non-Adherence and Workforce Shortages

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The healthcare industry is approaching a breaking point. Across the globe, 2.7 billion people - one in every three - live with multiple chronic conditions, and the burden is climbing rapidly. Half of all treatment failures are attributed to non-adherence in the home, where most care occurs, and 40% of the world's population still lacks access to regular healthcare services. Meanwhile, a historic shortage of providers is widening: the world is already 6.4 million doctors short and 18 million nurses short, and by 2030, an estimated one-third of all remaining providers are expected to leave practice, many due to retirement but also because of burnout, injury, illness, and caregiving responsibilities of their own.

"This is a structural crisis," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver, and inventor of Addison Care, the world's first 3D Virtual Interactive Caregiver. "We're losing caregivers faster than we can replace them, and the systems that exist today were never designed for continuous engagement outside of the clinic. Without a scalable virtual solution that meets patients where they live, global healthcare becomes unsustainable."

The Hidden Crisis: 50% of Treatment Failures Begin at Home

For decades, non-adherence - patients failing to take medications or follow prescribed care plans - has remained one of the most pervasive and costly challenges in medicine. According to Dohrmann, despite advancements in electronic health records, telehealth, and hospital systems, very little innovation has been directed toward solving what he calls "the last mile of care" - the daily life of patients outside medical facilities.

"Healthcare technology has largely focused on billing, scheduling, and chart management - essentially, the business of care," said Dohrmann. "What has been missing is technology focused on the purpose of care - the patient's daily health, behavior, and engagement."

Addison Care directly addresses this missing link. Combining continuous monitoring, AI-driven interaction, and human-backed telecare, Addison is designed to fill the gap between clinical visits and the everyday lives of patients managing chronic illness.

A Breakthrough in 3D Virtual Care

Addison Care introduces a new paradigm: an always-present, 3D virtual caregiver that communicates naturally, provides reminders, monitors vital trends, and helps patients remain adherent to prescribed regimens.

The system uses advanced AI to track health trends in real time and identify early warning signs of side effects, developing symptoms, or adverse reactions. When patterns of concern arise, Addison alerts patients and notifies live TeleCare professionals, who can intervene proactively to engage the patient, correct non-adherence, and support timely medical response.

"Addison combines automation with empathy," Dohrmann said. "She brings intelligence, awareness, and humanity into the home. She observes, guides, motivates, and connects - without judgment or fatigue."

Addison Care operates within a HIPAA-compliant architecture, integrated with 24/7 professional TeleCare oversight and available through Medicare-reimbursed Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) programs. These integrations allow healthcare providers and clinics to implement Addison without overburdening staff, while creating new recurring reimbursement streams under existing CMS codes.

Early Intervention, Better Outcomes, Safer Care

Dohrmann emphasizes that non-adherence is not simply a behavioral issue - it's a multifactorial problem requiring continuous observation, engagement, and guided correction. "There are many reasons people don't follow their care plans," he explained. "Forgetfulness, depression, side effects, confusion, stress, or social isolation. You can't solve that with a text alert or a single nurse call. You need a system that recognizes changes, engages personally, and helps people get back on track before harm occurs."

Addison's AI platform identifies deviation from routines, changes in activity, and biometric trends using integrated sensors, connected devices, and patient interactions. The result is an intelligent feedback loop that helps providers spot decline before hospitalization, supports families and caregivers, and enables clinicians to deliver more efficient and personalized interventions.

Preventing Dangerous Medication Errors

Beyond adherence, Addison addresses another silent threat - medical contradictions and medication mistakes.

"A patient is discharged from a hospital, moves through a skilled nursing facility, and returns home," Dohrmann said. "Now they have two bottles of the same medication - one brand-name, one generic - both labeled 'take one every four hours.' Without oversight, that can lead to double dosing and serious harm."

Addison acts as a 24/7 layer of technical oversight, cross-checking medication records, timing, and patient responses. With continuous monitoring and live TeleCare professionals reviewing inconsistencies, potential contradictions or errors can be caught before they escalate.

"Addison's combination of digital awareness and human backup gives families and providers peace of mind that someone - or something - is always watching out for the patient's safety," said Dohrmann.

Impact on Quality of Life and System Sustainability

Addison Care's benefits extend beyond clinical outcomes. By keeping patients engaged, supported, and emotionally connected, Addison helps maintain independence, reduce stress, and strengthen the relationship between patients and providers. For overburdened health systems, the solution creates a scalable infrastructure that supports thousands of patients simultaneously, helping to preserve limited human resources while improving care delivery.

"Every health organization is talking about workforce shortages," Dohrmann said. "But few are investing in technologies that multiply human capacity. Addison doesn't replace caregivers- she extends them. She ensures that their compassion, insight, and expertise reach more people, more often, with better outcomes."

Live Demonstration at the athenahealth 2025 Thrive Conference

Electronic Caregiver will debut Addison Care live at the athenahealth 2025 Thrive Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Providers and health professionals will have the opportunity to interact directly with Addison's 3D interface, experience its lifelike responsiveness, and explore integration pathways with athenaOne, athenahealth's nationwide EHR network serving more than 160,000 providers.

"The difference speaks for itself," said Dohrmann. "Addison demonstrates what's possible when we bring intelligence, personality, and compassion together to serve the patient - the true center of healthcare."

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a leading innovator in virtual care technologies, headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company has invested more than $140 million in R&D to create Addison Care, a fully integrated, AI-driven health platform combining interactive 3D interfaces, remote monitoring, chronic care management, and real-time TeleCare services. The company's ecosystem supports healthcare organizations, providers, and families across 32 U.S. states and continues to expand internationally.

Electronic Caregiver's technology stack has been certified twice under the AWS Well-Architected Review, and the company holds over 50 patents pending and 28 issued covering innovations in AI caregiving, motion analytics, and virtual patient engagement.

Learn more at: www.electroniccaregiver.com

Media Contact:

Travis Luevano

Director, Digital Marketing

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/addison-care-debuts-at-athenahealth-2025-thrive-conference-3d-virtual-1085270