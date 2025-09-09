Company celebrates five years as a focused climate innovator and sustainability leader

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today rang the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell® to celebrate its fifth year as a focused climate company with a purpose to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909284354/en/

Trane Technologies rings the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell®

The company and its historic brands have been represented on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century, symbolizing endurance, growth and transformation in the global marketplace. Following the spin-off of its Industrial segment, the company launched as Trane Technologies in 2020, and began trading under the ticker symbol "TT." Since 2020, Trane Technologies has delivered a compound annual revenue growth rate of 12%; marked its fourth consecutive year of adjusted earnings per share growth exceeding 20%; and achieved a 5-year total shareholder return of 286% three times the S&P 500.

"Five years ago, we boldly reimagined what Trane Technologies could achieve as a purpose-driven, sustainability-focused company," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. "Our ability to consistently deliver leading financial performance while advancing our bold sustainability commitments and uplifting culture creates long-term value for our people, shareholders, customers and communities."

Through its strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, its innovative portfolio of solutions and more than 45,000 engaged employees, Trane Technologies delivers sustainable, efficient heating and cooling solutions and services for buildings, industry, homes and transportation around the world. The company's advanced technologies-from all-electric thermal management systems and refrigerated transport solutions to purpose-built digital and AI-powered energy solutions-enable customers to optimize system performance while reducing energy use, carbon emissions and operational costs.

Trane Technologies is widely recognized as a leader in sustainability, integrating sustainable practices into the company's core strategy and throughout its global operations as it progresses toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. Since 2019, Trane Technologies has reduced customer carbon emissions by 237 million metric tons, on track to meet its Gigaton Challenge goal of reducing one gigaton (or one billion metric tons) of customer carbon emissions by 2030.

Trane Technologies is also consistently celebrated as a top employer globally with recent accolades including the Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list; the 2025 JUST 100; and Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® list.

For more on the company's climate leadership in action, follow Trane Technologies at Climate Week in New York City as leaders collaborate to accelerate energy-efficient technologies and sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and a strong bottom line.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909284354/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Travis Bullard

+1-919-802-2593

Media@tranetechnologies.com

Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com