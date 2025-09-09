

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has unveiled the AirPods Pro 3, marking the most significant upgrade yet to its flagship wireless earbuds. The new model features enhanced audio quality, breakthrough active noise cancellation that is twice as effective as its predecessor and four times stronger than the original, and an overhauled design for greater comfort and stability.



Engineered for everyday use as well as workouts, AirPods Pro 3 come with redesigned foam-infused ear tips available in five sizes, including a new XXS option, and offer IP57-rated water and sweat resistance. Battery performance has also been extended, with up to eight hours of listening time with ANC and 10 hours in Transparency mode.



For the first time, the earbuds incorporate heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking across more than 50 workout types, integrated into the iPhone's Fitness app. Powered by Apple Intelligence, the new Workout Buddy feature delivers personalized insights, while Fitness+ users can access live metrics such as heart rate and calorie burn.



Another headline addition is Live Translation, enabling seamless real-time conversations across languages. The feature launches in five languages initially, with four more rolling out later this year, making AirPods Pro 3 a tool for travel, collaboration, and global communication.



Continuing Apple's environmental commitments, the earbuds are built with 40 percent recycled materials, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery, and packaged entirely in fiber-based materials.



Available for $249, AirPods Pro 3 are now open for pre-order, with global availability starting September 19.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News