

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $242.51 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $408.06 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $548.91 million or $3.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $1.739 billion from $1.525 billion last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $242.51 Mln. vs. $408.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.739 Bln vs. $1.525 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.76 - $2.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,230 - $2,260 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $12.76 - $12.80 Full year revenue guidance: $7,030 - $7,060 Mln



