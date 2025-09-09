Revelation Biosciences, Inc.: Reminder - Webcast/Conference Call to Discuss Fantastic PRIME Phase 1b Top-line Data

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation, wants to remind you of our September 10th webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time, which can be accessed here or to call in, please dial 888-506-0062 (toll free in the US), +1 973-528-0011 (if International) and use the participant access code 289672. We look forward to reviewing the data with you tomorrow morning.

A copy of the original press release announcing data can be found here.

A copy of the presentation to be reviewed can be found here.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including as a prevention for post-surgical infection, as prevention for acute kidney injury and the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

For more information on Revelation, please visit https://www.revbiosciences.com.

Company Contact

Mike Porter

Investor Relations

Porter LaVay & Rose Inc.

Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com

