Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company") announces that it has increased its non-brokered private placement first announced on August 26, 2025 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to raise up to $5,100,000 by the issuance of up to 25,500,000 units at $0.20 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.30 per share for two years from the date of issue. If after all regulatory holds on the Warrants expire, the common shares of the Company trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.40 or more for five consecutive trading days at any time (the "Acceleration Event"), then the Warrants will expire, subject to the Company's discretion, on the earlier of the expiry date and 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date which is 30 calendar days after the Company provides notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Acceleration Event has occurred.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for property payments, exploration work on the Company's Volney Project and for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be payable in whole or in part on the Offering, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

