

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will require employees to work from the office three days a week beginning in February 2026, starting with its Redmond, Washington headquarters and Puget Sound campuses before expanding to other U.S. and international locations.



The new mandate marks a shift from Microsoft's pandemic-era flexibility, which had allowed employees to work remotely up to half the time without manager approval. Emails outlining the policy are being sent to staff who live within 50 miles of a company office in the Puget Sound region.



'As we build the AI products that will define this era, we need the kind of energy and momentum that comes from smart people working side by side, solving challenging problems together,' Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief human resources officer, wrote in a memo posted on the company's website.



The company emphasized that the move is not tied to job cuts, despite multiple rounds of layoffs earlier this year. 'This update is not about reducing headcount,' Coleman added, stressing that the return-to-office plan is aimed at strengthening collaboration and meeting customer demands.



The timing comes as Microsoft leans heavily into its AI push. In its most recent quarterly results, reported in July, the tech giant delivered earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations, briefly pushing its market valuation above $4 trillion.



The phased rollout will continue beyond Puget Sound, gradually applying to Microsoft's other major hubs across the U.S. and worldwide over the course of 2026.



