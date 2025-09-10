

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release August figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to slip 0.2 percent on year following the flat reading in July, while producer prices are seen lower buy an annual 2.6 percent after slumping 3.6 percent a month earlier.



South Korea will see unemployment data for August; in July, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.



Indonesia will provide July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were up 1.3 percent on year.



Malaysia will see July figures for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News