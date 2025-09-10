

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar Inc's (FSLR) new $1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, will source precision-molded plastic components from Noble Plastics, a Louisiana-based injection molder.



The parts will be used in connection and energy transfer systems of advanced solar panels, with the plant expected to begin commercial operations later this year.



To support the partnership, Noble Plastics plans to invest $8.5 million to expand its St. Landry Parish facility and add 29 new jobs, contributing to around 80 local manufacturing jobs overall.



Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised the project as a boost for jobs and economic growth in Acadiana. First Solar highlighted Noble Plastics' technical precision and proximity as key strengths, while Noble Plastics expressed pride in contributing to America's solar manufacturing ecosystem.



First Solar's Iberia Parish facility, its fifth U.S. plant, is expected to create more than 800 manufacturing jobs and marks the largest investment in the region. Both companies reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening U.S.-based manufacturing and supply chains.



FSLR currently trades at $199.36 or 1.90% lower on the NasdaqGS.



