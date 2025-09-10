

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel said Tuesday it is suspending planned restaurant renovations after widespread customer backlash to its recent logo redesign, a move that rattled investors and sent shares tumbling earlier this month.



The chain had begun testing a new, minimalist store design at four of its 660 restaurants, stripping away much of its signature rustic décor, including dark wood finishes and walls lined with Americana tchotchkes. Customers quickly voiced frustration online, prompting the company to pull back.



'You've shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants,' the company wrote on X. 'If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be.'



The retreat comes after Cracker Barrel's logo update which removed its familiar 'old timer' figure and wooden barrel sparked sharp criticism, particularly from conservatives and far-right commentators who derided the change as 'woke.' Shares of the company plunged as much as 12% before it reinstated the original logo. Even former President Donald Trump weighed in, praising the decision to restore the old design.



In a statement, the chain reassured customers that staples of its identity - including rocking chairs on porches, fireplaces, peg games, antiques, and its gift shop treasures will remain intact.



The company is in the middle of a $700 million transformation plan, which also includes menu updates and new food offerings. While it confirmed renovations are off the table, Cracker Barrel did not clarify whether its broader strategy would also be scaled back.



'With our recent announcement that our 'Old Timer' logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope today's step reinforces that we hear you,' the company said.



