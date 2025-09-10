

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Klarna Group plc, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of about 34.31 million ordinary shares at $40.00 per share. Of these, 5.00 million shares will be sold by Klarna and about 29.31 million shares by certain selling shareholders. The offering price reflects a $4.00 increase from the midpoint of the estimated range in the preliminary prospectus.



The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.15 million ordinary shares to cover over-allotments. Klarna will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 10, 2025 under the symbol 'KLAR.'



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 11, 2025.



