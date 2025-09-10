

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, amid growing optimism about the outlook for interest rates after sharp downward revisions in US jobs data and ahead of the release of the closely watched US inflation data later in the week. Currencies in the region also strengthened against the US dollar. Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday.



The US Labor Department is scheduled to release reports on producer price inflation and consumer price inflation later today and tomorrow, respectively. The inflation data could influence how aggressively the US Fed lowers interest rates at its meeting next week.



Amid growing concerns over a softening U.S. labor market, traders currently expect almost three Fed cuts this year, starting this month.



Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 93.7 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point and a slim 6.3 percent chance of a half-point rate cut.



Australian shares are trading slightly higher on Wednesday after opening in the red, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 8,800 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in financial and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in mining and energy stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 15.20 points or 0.17 percent to 8,818.70, after touching a high of 8,820.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 5.80 points or 0.06 percent to 9,086.50. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Tuesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 1 percent, Fortescue is down almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent and Mineral Resources is tumbling more than 8 percent.



Oil stocks are lower. Woodside Energy, Origin Energy and Santos are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each, while Beach energy is losing more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is edging up 0.2 percent, while Xero and Zip are adding almost 1 percent each. WiseTech Global and Appen are flat.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are all gaining more than 1 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent, Gold Road Resources is down almost 1 percent, while Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining are slipping almost 2 percent each. Newmont is flat.



In other news, shares in Iluka Resources are tumbling more than 11 percent on news the miner will halt production at its Cataby mine in Western Australia from December 1 due to subdued demand for mineral sands.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.659 on Wednesday.



The Japanese stock market is trading notably higher on Wednesday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 43,650 level, with gains in technology stocks partially offset by weakness in automakers, exporters and financial stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 43,684.29, up 225.00 points or 0.52 percent, after touching a high of 43,733.69 earlier. Japanese stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging almost 6 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is down more than 1 percent and Toyota is also losing more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent, Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent and Screen Holdings is adding almost 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is slipping more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



Among the major exporters, Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Sony is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining more than 4 percent and Konami Group is advancing more than 3 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Furukawa Electric and Fujitsu are adding almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, there are no other major losers.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the low 147 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is up 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.7 and 1.3 percent each. China and Malaysia are relatively flat.



On the Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after showing a lack of direction early in the session. The major averages added to the gains posted during Monday's session, reaching new record closing highs.



The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained in positive territory. The Dow increased 196.39 points or 0.4 percent to 45,711.34, the Nasdaq climbed 80.79 points or 0.4 percent to 21,879.49 and the S&P 500 rose 17.46 points or 0.3 percent to 6,512.61.



Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index declined by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both crept up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices advanced on Tuesday, extending gains for the second day amid increasing expectations of western sanctions against Russia, while the Israeli attack on Qatar added support to oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.29 or 0.47 percent at $62.55 per barrel.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News