(€m, unless otherwise indicated) 1H 2025 1H 2024 % change % change

excl. catch-up

fees(1) AUM, in €bn 33.0 31.7 +4.2% +4.2% Fee-Paying AUM, in €bn 21.8 20.6 +6.2% +6.2% Revenue 148.2 146.9 +0.9% +8.0% Underlying EBITDA 79.7 84.0 -5.2% +7.1% Underlying EBITDA margin 54% 57% -3pp Underlying net income 55.2 61.7 -10.4% +1.3% Underlying EPS (after dilution, in €) 0.31 0.34 -10.0% +1.7% (1) Flagship Fund V generated €0.9m of catch-up fees in 1H 2025 and €10.5m in 1H 2024. Catch-up fees are non-recurring in nature and there is no cost associated with them beside income tax

HIGHLIGHTS

AUM at €33.0bn, up +4.2%. Fee-Paying AUM at €21.8bn, up +6.2%

Solid investment performance with all funds trending on or ahead of plan despite adverse currency effects in 1H 2025. Over the first half, Net Assets Values (NAVs) across the portfolio increased by an average of +4.7% excluding currency effects

Continued growth in financial performance excluding the catch-up fees related to Flagship Fund V: revenue up +8.0%, underlying EBITDA growth in line with revenue growth at +7.1%, underlying net income up +1.3%, impacted by lower financial income from decreasing interest earned on the cash held on the balance sheet

Antin's free float expanded in January 2025 for the first time since its IPO through a share placement by a group of current and former partners

Interim dividend of €0.36 per share to be distributed on 14 November 2025

2025 outlook refined to reflect FX headwinds: underlying EBITDA expected at around €160m

Alain Rauscher, Chairman and CEO, declared:

"Antin's performance remained solid in the first half even while operating in a volatile and uncertain environment. AUM and Fee-Paying AUM continued to grow year-on-year, and our profitability, adjusted to reflect the absence of catch-up fees that boosted our performance in the first half of last year, also grew. Our strict discipline on capital deployment and demanding expectations of returns led us to refrain from making any new investments or exits in the half, but investment activity resumed post-closing with the announced acquisition of Matawan through our NextGen strategy. The current environment is challenging and led us to marginally adjust our full-year outlook to reflect currency effects, but it also offers many opportunities, and our Investment Committee is considering several new investments to capitalise on the resilience of the infrastructure asset class."

ACTIVITY UPDATE

Fee-Paying AUM rose to €21.8bn at the end of 1H 2025, up €1.2bn or 6.2% year-on-year, owing to funds raised for Flagship Fund V in 2H 2024 as well as capital calls made on Flagship Funds III IV over the period

Total AUM stood at €33.0bn at the end of 1H 2025, up €1.3bn or 4.2% year-on-year. This increase is the combined effect of the increase in Fee-Paying AUM, as well as value creation on the portfolio and co-investment raised in 2H 2024; it is partially offset by negative currency effects observed in 1H 2025

FUNDRAISING

Fundraising over the last 12 months stood at €0.8bn as of 30 June 2025

No funds were in fundraising mode in 1H 2025 as all three of Antin's investment strategies were focused on deploying capital that had already been raised. The next fundraising cycle is expected to kick-off with Mid Cap Fund II in 2026

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Investments reached €0.7bn over the last twelve months, related entirely to capital injections to fuel the growth of existing portfolio companies and develop scaled platforms. Those injections, combined with active asset management initiatives, led to the strong LTM growth of +10.4% for revenue and +19.1% for EBITDA across the portfolio (1)

No new investment was announced in 1H 2025 but the number of Investment Committee meetings to review new opportunities ramped up during the period, leading to the signing of Matawan after the end of the reporting period. Matawan provides ticketing and information solutions for passenger transportation, and represents the 7 th investment from NextGen Fund I

investment from NextGen Fund I Flagship Fund V, Mid Cap Fund I and NextGen Fund I were respectively ~38%, ~50% and ~58% committed as of 30 June 2025

EXIT ACTIVITY

Gross exits amounted to €0.4bn over the last twelve months, relating entirely to the exit of GSR in 2H 2024. The exit pipeline is solid with several investments from Flagship Fund III ready for exits. As a result, distributions to fund investors are expected to increase in the next 18 to 24 months

FUND PERFORMANCE

All funds continued to perform either on plan or above plan

All of Antin's funds were impacted by adverse currency effects from investments made in USD and, to a lesser extent, in GBP. Value creation from portfolio companies allowed to offset the negative currency effects for Mid Cap Fund I, NextGen Fund I and Flagship Funds III, IV and V, which all reported stable Gross Multiples over 1H 2025. However, the Gross Multiple of Fund III-B was down by -0.1x over the period, to 1.7x. Across the portfolio, NAVs increased by an average of +1.3% in 1H 2025, or +4.7% excluding currency effects

INCOME STATEMENT ANALYSIS

REVENUE

Revenue reached €148.2m, up +0.9% year-on-year, and +8.0% excluding catch-up fees related to Flagship Fund V, an increase driven by management fees

reached €148.2m, up +0.9% year-on-year, and +8.0% excluding catch-up fees related to Flagship Fund V, an increase driven by management fees Management fees were up +0.7% or €1.0m year-on-year, and +7.9% excluding catch-up fees. Management fees continue to represent >95% of revenue; they are generated by funds raised with a contractual duration of 10 years and provide significant predictability to Antin's revenue Management fees from Flagship Funds grew by €1.0m. Fund V generated €4.2m less fees year-on-year, due to a decrease of €9.6m of catch-up fees recognised year-on-year. Fund V recognised €10.5m of catch-up fees in 1H 2024 and €0.9m in 1H 2025. These catch-up fees are non-recurring in nature. Management fees from Funds III and IV increased by €6.3m due to additional capital injections made in the portfolio companies to execute value creation plans. Fund II stopped charging management fees as of 1 January 2025 Management fees from Mid Cap Fund I and NextGen Fund I were stable year-on-year The effective management fee rate (2) stood at 1.34% in 1H 2025, broadly in line with the 1.33% rate in 1H 2024

were up +0.7% or €1.0m year-on-year, and +7.9% excluding catch-up fees. Management fees continue to represent >95% of revenue; they are generated by funds raised with a contractual duration of 10 years and provide significant predictability to Antin's revenue In addition, carried interest and investment income recorded a gain of €0.2m in 1H 2025, which relates primarily to investment income. While carried interest was not material in 1H 2025, the potential for future revenues is material. Funds raised to date have the potential to generate more than half a billion euros in total carried interest revenue over time for the listed company, based on these funds' target returns(3)

EBITDA

Underlying EBITDA reached €79.7m in 1H 2025, down -5.2% over 1H 2024, and up +7.1% excluding catch-up fees. Underlying EBITDA margin stood at 54%, down 3 percentage points compared to 1H 2024, and stable year-on-year excluding catch-up fees

reached €79.7m in 1H 2025, down -5.2% over 1H 2024, and up +7.1% excluding catch-up fees. stood at 54%, down 3 percentage points compared to 1H 2024, and stable year-on-year excluding catch-up fees Total operating expenses amounted to €68.5m in 1H 2025, up +8.9% compared with 1H 2024, mainly driven by hires and promotions at various levels, including in the partnership Personnel expenses totalled €49.3m in 1H 2025, up +11.1%, driven by key hires and promotions in the partnership The number of employees grew to 248 at 30 June 2025 from 242 at 30 June 2024, primarily in the investment team (+8). The partnership was expanded at the start of 2025 with the promotion of three employees across the investment and specialist teams and the recruitment of a partner for corporate functions. The senior partnership was strengthened with the recruitment of a senior investment professional in New York, and the promotion of an investment partner and a specialist partner, in New York and Paris respectively Other operating expenses and taxes totalled €19.2m in 1H 2025, up by +3.6%. The increase comes from higher operating expenses related to headcount growth and an increase in fund administration fees, which are recharged to the funds and generate an equal amount of revenue

amounted to €68.5m in 1H 2025, up +8.9% compared with 1H 2024, mainly driven by hires and promotions at various levels, including in the partnership Reported EBITDA stood at €80.8m in 1H 2025 compared with €84.0m in 1H 2024, which also benefitted from catch-up fees. Differences between reported and underlying EBITDA have been limited since the end of 2023; a reconciliation for the reporting period is available in the appendix

NET INCOME

Underlying net income amounted to €55.2m in 1H 2025, down -10.4% year-on-year, and up +1.3% excluding catch-up fees

amounted to €55.2m in 1H 2025, down -10.4% year-on-year, and up +1.3% excluding catch-up fees Depreciation amortisation stood at €8.7m in 1H 2025, up +9.2% year-on-year, driven by higher depreciation of property and equipment linked to the expansion of the New York office

stood at €8.7m in 1H 2025, up +9.2% year-on-year, driven by higher depreciation of property and equipment linked to the expansion of the New York office Net financial income and expenses recorded income of €3.4m in 1H 2025, down -51.6% year-on-year. This is primarily due to Antin's cash balance earning lower interest following interest rates cut by central banks

recorded income of €3.4m in 1H 2025, down -51.6% year-on-year. This is primarily due to Antin's cash balance earning lower interest following interest rates cut by central banks Income tax totalled €19.2m in 1H 2025. The effective tax rate was stable year-on-year at 26%

totalled €19.2m in 1H 2025. The effective tax rate was stable year-on-year at 26% Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) amounted to €0.31 per share in 1H 2025, down -10.0% compared with €0.34 per share in 1H 2024. The weighted average number of shares used in the EPS calculation was 178,741,729. No dilution took place in 1H 2025 as the final vesting from the free share place put in place at the IPO was cancelled

amounted to €0.31 per share in 1H 2025, down -10.0% compared with €0.34 per share in 1H 2024. The weighted average number of shares used in the EPS calculation was 178,741,729. No dilution took place in 1H 2025 as the final vesting from the free share place put in place at the IPO was cancelled Reported net income amounted to €51.9m in 1H 2025 compared to €60.2m in 1H 2024

BALANCE SHEET AND COMMITMENTS

The balance sheet remained strong as of 30 June 2025, with €361.5m in cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings or financial liabilities. The decrease in cash over 1H 2025 mainly stems from the payment in June 2025 of the dividend related to 2H 2024

remained strong as of 30 June 2025, with €361.5m in cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings or financial liabilities. The decrease in cash over 1H 2025 mainly stems from the payment in June 2025 of the dividend related to 2H 2024 Antin's commitments in relation to its investments in the Antin Funds and in Carried Interest totalled €197.9m as of 30 June 2025, of which €109.3m was uncalled capital and constitutes an off-balance sheet commitment. The uncalled capital included €91.9m related to investments in Antin Funds and €17.4m related to investments in the Carried Interest vehicles

DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of Antin, meeting on 9 September 2025, approved the distribution of an interim dividend of €0.36 per share amounting to €64.5m

The interim dividend will be paid in cash out of distributable income. The ex-dividend date is 12 November 2025 and the dividend payment will take place on 14 November 2025. This interim dividend is in line with Antin's policy to distribute the majority of its distributable earnings to its shareholders in two instalments per year

GOVERNANCE APPOINTMENTS

At Antin's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 11 June 2025, all resolutions were adopted. Lynne Shamwana and Dagmar Valcarcel were re-appointed as Independent Directors for a period of three years, and continued their duties within the Board committees

Mark Crosbie, co-founder of Antin, has decided to step down from the Investment Committee, of which he was co-chairman, effective 1 September 2025. Mark Crosbie remains vice-chairman of the Board and a substantial and committed shareholder

Walid Damou is appointed Group CFO and Partner, effective February 2026. He joins Antin from CVC Capital Partners, where he was Head of Business Development and Shareholder Relations since 2024. Prior to that, he worked for nearly a decade at Morgan Stanley in the investment banking division

POST-CLOSING EVENT

Antin announced the acquisition in early September of Matawan, a leading smart mobility platform offering mission critical services to public transport networks and aiming to make everyday travel easier for commuters, transport authorities and operators. Matawan represents the seventh investment of NextGen Fund I. Closing is expected in 4Q 2025

OUTLOOK

Growth . Antin's objective is to achieve Fee-Paying AUM growth above that of the private infrastructure market over a fundraising cycle

. Antin's objective is to achieve Fee-Paying AUM growth above that of the private infrastructure market over a fundraising cycle EBITDA. Underlying EBITDA in 2025 now expected to be around €160m to reflect FX headwinds. A significant step-up in earnings is expected by 2027, including the effects of Mid Cap Fund II and Flagship Fund VI

Underlying EBITDA in 2025 now expected to be around €160m to reflect FX headwinds. A significant step-up in earnings is expected by 2027, including the effects of Mid Cap Fund II and Flagship Fund VI Distribution to shareholders. Majority of cash earnings to be distributed in two instalments per year, one in autumn and the second after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, with the annual quantum expected to be stable or growing. Total distribution in 2025 expected to be stable

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS

(€m) 1H 2025 1H 2024 Management fees 144.8 143.9 Carried interest and investment income 0.2 0.1 Administrative fees and other revenue net 3.1 2.9 TOTAL REVENUE 148.2 146.9 Personnel expenses (49.3) (44.3) Other operating expenses tax (19.2) (18.5) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (68.5) (62.9) UNDERLYING EBITDA 79.7 84.0 % margin 54% 57% Depreciation and amortisation (8.7) (7.9) UNDERLYING EBIT 71.1 76.1 Net financial income and expenses 3.4 7.0 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 74.5 83.1 Income tax (19.2) (21.5) % income tax 26% 26% UNDERLYING NET INCOME 55.2 61.7 % margin 37% 42% Underlying earnings per share (€) before dilution 0.31 0.34 after dilution 0.31 0.34 Weighted average number of shares before dilution 178,741,729 178,800,551 after dilution 178,741,729 179,546,171

INCOME STATEMENT: REVENUE

(in €m) 1H 2025 1H 2024 Flagship Fund II 1.0 Flagship Fund III 13.1 11.7 Flagship Fund IV 32.4 27.5 Flagship Fund V 71.8 76.0 of which catch-up fees 0.9 10.5 Fund III-B 2.7 2.7 Mid Cap Fund I 16.0 16.1 Next Gen Fund I 8.9 8.9 Management fees 144.8 143.9 Carried interest income 0.1 0.1 Investment income 0.2 Carried interest and investment income 0.2 0.1 Administrative fees and other revenue net 3.1 2.9 REVENUE 148.2 146.9

INCOME STATEMENT: RECONCILIATION FROM UNDERLYING TO IFRS

(€m, 1H 2025) Underlying basis Non-recurring items IFRS basis Management fees 144.8 144.8 Carried interest and investment income 0.2 0.2 Administrative fees and other revenue net 3.1 3.1 TOTAL REVENUE 148.2 148.2 Personnel expenses (49.3) 1.1 (48.1) Other operating expenses tax (19.2) (19.2) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (68.5) 1.1 (67.3) EBITDA 79.7 1.1 80.8 Depreciation and amortisation (8.7) (8.7) EBIT 71.1 1.1 72.2 Net financial income and expenses 3.4 (2.4) 1.0 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 74.5 (1.3) 73.1 Income tax (19.2) (2.0) (21.2) NET INCOME 55.2 (3.3) 51.9

The differences between the IFRS accounting presentation and the underlying presentation of the Consolidated Income Statement related to the following non-recurring items:

Following the non-recurring Free Share Plan (FSP) implemented at IPO, the final vesting of 745,620 shares, scheduled in May 2025, was cancelled. As a result, Antin recognized (i) a €1.1m reversal of previously accrued social charges expense, (ii) a €1.8m loss on the final termination of the hedge transaction related to the FSP and (iii) a net €2.2m reversal of previously recognised deferred tax asset.

At the end of 2024, Antin entered into a Total Return Swap (TRS) with a third-party bank. Antin recognised non-recurring financial expenses related to the TRS in 1H 2025 of €0.7m and a proportional tax reduction of €0.2m.

BALANCE SHEET

(€m) 30-Jun-25 31-Dec-2024 Property, equipment and intangible assets 27.4 25.8 Right-of-use assets 56.2 65.5 Financial assets 90.9 87.3 Derivative financial assets 1.9 Deferred tax assets and other non-current assets 9.9 14.7 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 186.2 193.3 Cash and cash equivalents 361.5 388.9 Accrued income 11.5 31.1 Other current assets 53.4 36.8 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 426.4 456.8 TOTAL ASSETS 612.6 650.0 TOTAL EQUITY 485.3 499.7 Borrowings and financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities 1.4 Lease liabilities 63.4 73.8 Other non-current liabilities 4.9 3.3 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 69.7 77.1 Borrowings and financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities 1.7 Lease liabilities 6.7 3.4 Income tax liabilities 0.3 4.2 Other current liabilities 50.7 64.0 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 57.7 73.3 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 612.6 650.0

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(€m) 1H 2025 1H 2024 NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 48.4 43.1 Of which (increase) decrease in working capital requirement (49.3) (36.9) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (10.1) (8.5) Of which investment in financial assets (2.1) (5.1) Of which purchase of property and equipment (6.4) (2.5) Of which proceeds related to financial assets Of which net change in other financial assets (1.6) (0.8) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (65.2) (66.6) Of which dividends paid (66.1) (69.7) Of which payment of lease liabilities (1.3) (3.7) Of which disposal (repurchase) of treasury shares (1.7) (0.3) Of which net financial interest received and paid 3.9 7.1 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (26.9) (32.0) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 388.9 423.9 Translation differences on cash and cash equivalents (0.5) 0.1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 361.5 392.1

APPENDIX

DEVELOPMENT OF FEE-PAYING AUM OVER THE LAST TWELVE MONTHS

(€bn) Fee-Paying AUM Beginning of period, 30 June 2024 20.6 Gross inflows 1.5 Step-downs Realisations (0.3) End of period, 30 June 2025 21.8 Change in % +6.2%

DEVELOPMENT OF FEE-PAYING AUM OVER THE LAST SIX MONTHS

(€bn) Fee-Paying AUM Beginning of period, 31 December 2024 21.6 Gross inflows 0.5 Step-downs Realisations (0.3) End of period, 30 June 2025 21.8 Change in % +0.9%

ACTIVITY REPORT

(€bn) Jun-2025

last twelve months Jun-2024

last twelve months AUM 33.0 31.7 Fee-Paying AUM 21.8 20.6 Fundraising 0.8 1.0 Investments 0.7 2.5 Gross exits 0.4

KEY STATS BY FUND

Fund Vintage AUM

€bn FPAUM €bn Committed Capital

€bn % Committed % Realised Gross Multiple Expectation Flagship Fund III (4) 2016 5.9 2.3 3.6 89% 37% 2.0x Above plan Fund IV 2019 10.4 5.1 6.5 86% 1.3x On plan Fund III-B 2020 1.5 0.8 1.2 88% 26% 1.7x On plan Fund V 2022 11.4 10.2 10.2 38% 1.1x On plan Mid Cap Fund I 2021 2.3 2.2 2.2 50% 1% 1.3x On plan NextGen Fund I 2021 1.5 1.2 1.2 58% 1.2x On plan

(€bn) COST OF INVESTMENTS VALUE OF INVESTMENTS Fund Vintage FPAUM Committed Capital Total Realised Remaining Total Realised Remaining Flagship Fund III (4) 2016 2.3 3.6 2.9 0.7 2.3 6.2 2.1 4.2 Fund IV 2019 5.1 6.5 5.1 5.1 6.8 6.7 Fund III-B 2020 0.8 1.2 1.1 0.3 0.8 1.9 0.5 1.4 Fund V 2022 10.2 10.2 3.0 3.0 3.5 3.5 Mid Cap Fund I 2021 2.2 2.2 0.9 0.9 1.2 0.0 1.2 NextGen Fund I 2021 1.2 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5

DEFINITIONS

Antin: Umbrella term for Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.

Antin Funds: Investment vehicles managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS or Antin Infrastructure Partners UK

Assets Under Management (AUM): Operational performance measure representing the assets managed by Antin from which it is entitled to receive management fees, undrawn commitments, the assets from co-investment vehicles which do not generate management fees or carried interest, and the net value appreciation on current investments

Carried Interest: A form of investment income that Antin and other carried interest investors are contractually entitled to receive directly or indirectly from the Antin Funds, which is inherently variable and fully dependent on the performance of the relevant Antin Fund(s) and its/their underlying investments

% Committed: Measures the share of a fund's total commitments that has been deployed. Calculated as the sum of (i) closed and/or signed investments (ii) any earn-outs and/or purchase price adjustments, (iii) funds approved by the Investment Committee for add-on transactions, (iv) less any expected syndication, as a of a fund's committed capital at a given time

Committed Capital: The total amounts that fund investors agree to make available to a fund during a specified time period

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management (FPAUM): The portion of AUM from which Antin is entitled to receive management fees across all of the Antin Funds at a given time

Gross Exits: Value amount of realisation of investments through a sale or write-off of an investment made by an Antin Fund. Refers to signed realisations in a given period

Gross Inflow: New commitments through fundraising activities or increased investment in funds charging fees after the investment period

Gross Multiple: Calculated by dividing (i) the sum of (a) the total cash distributed to the Antin Fund from the portfolio company and (b) the total residual value (excluding provision for carried interest) of the Fund's investments by (ii) the capital invested by the Fund (including fees and expenses but excluding carried interest). Total residual value of an investment is defined as the fair market value together with any proceeds from the investment that have not yet been realised. Gross Multiple is used to evaluate the return on an Antin Fund in relation to the initial amount invested

Investments: Signed investments by an Antin Fund or by an affiliate of an Antin Fund

Realisations: Cost amount of realisation of investments through a sale or write-off of an investment made by an Antin Fund. Refers to signed realisations in a given period

% Realised: Measures the share of a fund's total value creation that has been realised. Calculated as realised value over the sum of realised value and remaining value at a given time

Realised Value (Realised Cost): Value (cost) of an investment, or parts of an investment, that at the time has been realised

Remaining Value (Remaining Costs): Value (cost) of an investment, or parts of an investment, currently owned by Antin Funds (including investments for which an exit has been announced but not yet completed)

Step-Downs: Normally resulting from the end of the investment period in an existing fund, or when a subsequent fund begins to invest

Underlying EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, excluding any non-recurring effects

Underlying Profit: Net profit excluding post-tax non-recurring effects

ABOUT ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 3Q 2024 Activity Update 6 November 2025

_________________________________ (1) Average growth rate of all portfolio companies with positive revenue and EBITDA in both 2024 and 2025 (2) Excluding catch-up fees and management fees for Fund III-B (3) Assuming that these funds generate a Gross Multiple of 2.0x and perform above the 8% return hurdle (4) realised and value of investments include the partial sale of portfolio companies from Flagship Fund III to Fund III-B

