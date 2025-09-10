

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's consumer prices declined in August and producer prices continued to drop, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.4 percent from a year ago after remaining flat in July. Prices were expected to fall 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the CPI remained flat, while prices were forecast to edge up 0.1 percent.



Another data showed that producer prices dropped at a slower pace of 2.9 percent from a year ago in August, slower than the 3.6 percent decrease in July. The pace of decline matched expectations.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News