Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Superbuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions for high customer retention, today announced the launch of a strategic content engagement solution designed to help publishers and content-driven businesses recover lost web traffic resulting from Google's new AI Summary feature.

Google's AI-generated summaries, which appear at the top of search results, are reducing user click-throughs to third-party websites, posing a growing threat to digital media businesses that rely on organic search for visibility, engagement, and revenue.

SuperBuzz's AI platform offers a comprehensive, real-time solution to this emerging challenge. It acts as an intelligent layer on top of existing website content, using machine learning, GPT-4o integration, and behavioral analytics to enhance performance across the content funnel. The platform generates optimized headlines, article intros, and meta descriptions that outperform AI summaries in emotional appeal and user engagement, two key drivers of click-through rates.

"Our platform is uniquely positioned to help publishers adapt to a world where traditional SEO is being disrupted," said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz Inc. "We believe compelling, real-time content that resonates on an emotional level is now critical to regaining audience attention-and SuperBuzz is built to deliver exactly that."

SuperBuzz continuously monitors search behavior and trending topics, enabling publishers to update and tailor their content dynamically. This capability allows clients to seize time-sensitive traffic opportunities before Google's AI summaries dominate visibility. The platform also facilitates multichannel distribution, automatically syndicating content across Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and email. This allows businesses to diversify traffic sources, protect brand reach, and maintain engagement regardless of fluctuations in search engine traffic.

Beyond traffic acquisition, SuperBuzz improves on-site engagement by delivering personalized content experiences for each visitor. Its AI engine dynamically recommends the most relevant articles, products, or calls to action, reducing bounce rates and increasing session time, which are essential metrics for both user retention and search rankings. In addition, SuperBuzz's performance dashboard gives content teams actionable insights into what's working, allowing for fast iteration and ongoing optimization.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

