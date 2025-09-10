Strategic acquisition combines deep SAP expertise with enterprise orchestration capabilities, empowering organizations to modernize operations across cloud and hybrid IT landscapes.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAP), today announced the acquisition of HONICO Systems, a recognized pioneer in SAP automation. This strategic move unites Stonebranch with HONICO's SAP-native technology to deliver the most comprehensive, hybrid-ready SAP automation solution available today.

HONICO is best known for its flagship solution, BatchMan, an advanced workload automation platform purpose-built for SAP landscapes. BatchMan enables organizations to manage complex SAP jobs with ease, delivering improved visibility, control, and automation across mission-critical SAP business processes.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Stonebranch as we continue to expand our leadership in the SOAP market," said Stonebranch CEO Giuseppe Damiani. "HONICO's unparalleled expertise in SAP automation complements our vision of delivering end-to-end orchestration across all enterprise systems. Together, we're providing our customers with even greater control, visibility, and efficiency in automating their most critical business processes-whether in SAP, cloud-native applications, or legacy systems."

A Strategic Step Toward Unified Enterprise Automation

Stonebranch intends to integrate HONICO's powerful SAP automation solutions directly into its industry-leading Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform. The combined offerings will empower organizations to orchestrate and automate workloads across hybrid IT environments, including SAP systems, cloud platforms, and on-premises infrastructure. In addition, BatchMan will continue to be offered as a standalone solution.

Today's enterprise customers increasingly demand automation solutions that seamlessly orchestrate both SAP and non-SAP environments. Organizations are under pressure to break down silos of automation, ensuring that business processes flow efficiently across disparate platforms without manual intervention. Combined, Stonebranch and HONICO directly address that market need, enabling enterprises to achieve true end-to-end orchestration, transfer data seamlessly, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Building an SAP Automation Powerhouse

Stonebranch and HONICO bring an impressive portfolio of SAP certifications, validating their deep expertise and technical alignment with SAP technologies. They hold SAP Certified Integrations with SAP S/4HANA® and RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and are certified by SAP as an ABAP add-on for SAP NetWeaver®, ensuring seamless integration with the latest SAP environments and legacy systems alike.

Together, these certifications form the cornerstone of an SAP automation powerhouse. By combining certified solutions and proven technical integrations, enterprises are empowered to seamlessly orchestrate and automate jobs across SAP's product ecosystem, spanning ERP, Business Technology Platform (BTP), industry-specific applications, data solutions, and more.

"Stonebranch provides what others merely claim: true hybrid IT automation that's SAP intelligent by design, not by workaround," said Damiani. "We're not retrofitting old tools for modern needs-we're setting a new bar for what SAP orchestration should be."

This combined strength ensures organizations can automate SAP workloads with precision while eliminating silos and delivering cohesive enterprise-wide orchestration.

Enhanced Benefits for Customers of Both Organizations

The acquisition creates immediate value for both Stonebranch and HONICO customers. Stonebranch clients benefit from additional deep integration with SAP platforms, while HONICO customers gain access to Stonebranch's expansive library of integrations across on-premises, cloud, and container solutions.

"We're excited to join forces with Stonebranch, a company that shares our passion for innovation and automation excellence," said HONICO CEO Claus-Uwe Hodum. "By combining our strengths with Stonebranch, we can offer our customers a broader, more powerful set of solutions that accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency across both SAP and non-SAP systems alike. Together, we're breaking down the silos of automation and helping enterprises achieve seamless, unified orchestration."

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT automation solutions that transform business IT environments. The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) enables organizations to automate, manage, and orchestrate workloads and data pipelines in real time across hybrid IT environments, from on-premises to cloud and containerized microservices. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com

About HONICO

HONICO Systems specializes in workload automation and business process integration for SAP environments. With its flagship product BatchMan, HONICO helps enterprises streamline and optimize complex SAP job scheduling and automation processes. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, HONICO serves a global customer base across multiple industries. Learn more at www.honico.com

