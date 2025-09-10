With AI-powered safety alerts and real-time tracking, operators are turning to the Connected Operations® Platform to protect drivers, cut costs, and deliver premium service

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced that bus and coach operators across Europe are increasingly standardising on Samsara to improve safety, enhance efficiency, and transform the passenger experience.

From double-decker buses to luxury coaches travelling the continent, passenger transit fleets are using Samsara to protect drivers, passengers, and the communities they serve. Customers include leading organisations across France, Germany, and the UK, such as Be My Bus by Darbier, OMC Global, Abbey Travel, Ruban Bleu Group, and Scharf Busreisen.

"From making our drivers safer on the roads to giving our customers the first-class experience they deserve, Samsara has helped us step up our operations across the board," said Romi Singh, Director at UK-based luxury private-hire bus and coach business OMC Global.

Samsara's AI-powered platform, trained on the world's largest connected operations dataset, uniquely empowers passenger transit operators to driver and passenger safety, streamline operations, and deliver a premium travel experience. Customers across Europe have reported a range of measurable benefits, including:

Reduced accident risk and stronger driver protection : UK operator Abbey Travel used Samsara's smart cameras to review incidents, helping to exonerate drivers and cut insurance premiums by more than £60,000.

: UK operator Abbey Travel used Samsara's smart cameras to review incidents, helping to exonerate drivers and cut insurance premiums by more than £60,000. Significant time savings and productivity gains : Be My Bus by Darbier in France reduced social data processing time by 50%, freeing up hours to reinvest in optimising operations and improving productivity.

: Be My Bus by Darbier in France reduced social data processing time by 50%, freeing up hours to reinvest in optimising operations and improving productivity. Lowered fuel spend and operating costs : OMC Global in the UK reduced fuel consumption by 27% in just three months by addressing harsh acceleration and idling behaviours flagged through Samsara.

: OMC Global in the UK reduced fuel consumption by 27% in just three months by addressing harsh acceleration and idling behaviours flagged through Samsara. Improved accuracy through real-time data: Using Samsara to monitor fuel consumption across both conventional and alternative fuels, Ruban Bleu Group in France is gaining reliable insights to track carbon reduction progress and showcase high-performance operations in public contract bids.

Using Samsara to monitor fuel consumption across both conventional and alternative fuels, Ruban Bleu Group in France is gaining reliable insights to track carbon reduction progress and showcase high-performance operations in public contract bids. Greater operational transparency: Scharf Busreisen in Germany relies on Samsara's real-time vehicle tracking to provide accurate ETAs, eliminate manual delay reporting, and improve customer communication across its fleet.

"The future of passenger transport depends on real-time data and connected technology," said Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara. "With our AI-powered platform, we're enabling operators to protect drivers, enhance passenger experiences, and operate more efficiently across Europe."

Hear what more customers have to say about their experience and success* with Samsara:

"We win more cases when it's not our fault now," said Romi Singh, Director at OMC Global. "Having video proof to hand has helped us bring down insurance premiums and demonstrate our commitment to safety to our insurance provider." Read how OMC Global achieved a 15 per cent reduction in insurance premiums and challenged more false claims.





"For several years now, Ruban Bleu has been implementing a proactive policy to reduce its carbon emissions and has been actively investing in a fleet of clean vehicles. Samsara's solutions help us to measure the efficiency of this transition, notably by providing accurate and real consumption data, whatever the type of alternative fuel. This is something we couldn't do with our previous tools," said Guillaume Bruneau, Director at Ruban Bleu Group. Read how Ruban Bleu achieved savings of €49,000 thanks to a 14% reduction in overall fuel consumption.





"Samsara's comprehensive real-time location and tracking capability enables companies to track their vehicle fleets anytime, anywhere, resulting in more efficient fleet management and maximum transparency," said Carsten Jandt, Head of Driving Services and Data Protection Officer at Scharf Busreisen. Read how Scharf Busreisen reduced incident handling time and saved up to 3 hours per week.

To learn more about Samsara's solutions for the passenger transit industry, visit here.

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world's most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organisations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

