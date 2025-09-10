Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart: Instacart and Morrisons Bring AI-Powered Shopping Trolleys to the UK

Morrisons becomes the first retailer in the UK to deploy Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart trolleys

SAN FRANCISCO and BRADFORD, England, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Morrisons, one of the UK's largest supermarket chains, announced that Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart trolleys, are coming to the UK. Caper Carts will become available starting in early 2026 at one initial Morrisons store, with the potential for a further rollout. This marks Instacart's first retail partnership in the UK to bring Caper Carts to British customers.

Designed to elevate the in-store experience, Caper Carts let customers scan items as they shop, track their running total in real time, and check out seamlessly. The trolleys feature interactive screens, built-in scales, and AI-powered sensors that guide customers through scanning and placing items directly into the basket - including weighing fresh produce directly in the trolley. As items are scanned, the trolley identifies them instantly, helping customers keep track of their spending and move through the store at their own pace. To complete their purchase, customers simply scan the barcode displayed on the trolley's screen at the store's self-checkout area.

For Morrisons customers, the smart trolleys are integrated with the Morrisons More Card loyalty program, delivering added savings and convenience during their trip.

"As we continue to expand internationally, we're thrilled to partner with Morrisons to bring Caper Carts to the UK for the first time," said David McIntosh, Chief Connected Stores Officer at Instacart. "Shopping is no longer solely online or in-store - it's a hybrid of both - and Caper Carts offer a seamless way to combine the convenience and personalisation of e-commerce with the inspiration and discovery that happens in physical stores. Retailers like Morrisons are transforming the in-store shopping experience with new technologies such as Caper Carts that help customers shop faster, easier and in more inspiring ways while deepening loyalty along the way."

"We're constantly looking for ways to bring innovation to the weekly shop to enhance the experience for our customers, and the cutting-edge technology of Caper Carts brings the best of digital and physical retail together in-store," said Gordon Macpherson, Productivity Director of Morrisons. "We're excited about bringing the first fully-integrated AI-powered trolleys in the UK to a first store soon, and look forward to testing customer response and building understanding of how the technology works within the Morrisons store estate."

Caper Carts are fully-integrated smart trolleys that enable retailers like Morrisons to deliver a more seamless, hyper-personalised shopping experience. As part of Instacart's Connected Stores suite, they bridge the convenience of online shopping with the familiarity of browsing in-store. Caper Carts are now deployed in nearly 100 cities across 15 states, including major retailers like Coles, Kroger, Schnucks, and Wakefern - highlighting growing demand from retailers and customers. With a digital screen that can surface personalised deals, suggest product pairings, and serve as a new retail media touchpoint right in the aisle, the trolleys not only enhance the customer experience but also unlock new opportunities for monetisation and incremental basket growth for retailers.

To learn more about Instacart's Caper Carts, visit www.caper.ai

To learn more about Morrisons, visit https://www.morrisons-corporate.com/About-us/

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands - from category leaders to emerging brands - partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Morrisons

Morrisons has a rich history that dates back to 1899 when William Morrison first opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. 125 years on, customers continue to enjoy our great quality British food and our Market Street heritage is clear to see in our c. 500 stores where skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers and bakers proudly make and serve fresh food every day.

As well as our supermarkets, we also have around 1,700 Morrisons Daily convenience stores - around 700 of which are franchise stores - and an online delivery service where our customers can order their groceries from the comfort of their own home and have them delivered by us or one of our partners including Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

We have a strategic partnership with Myton Food Group, packing and processing fresh meats and fish, savoury and sweet pies, fruit and veg, flower bouquets, bread and more across 18 sites. Our unique relationship means we're proud to be British farming's single biggest direct customer.

Our wholesaler business serves customers across the UK and further afield through our extensive network of national and regional distribution depots.

Morrisons employs around 95,000 colleagues.

For more information please visit www.morrisons-corporate.com

