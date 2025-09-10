HEINEKEN International: HEINEKEN Expands 0.0 Draught to 10,000 Outlets Across Europe

This milestone marks growing mainstream acceptance of non-alcoholic beer and changing social drinking norms.

Heineken® 0.0 now on draught in nearly 60% of Irish outlets and over 2,000 venues in the UK and Spain, showing strong demand for alcohol-free options.





Amsterdam, 10 September 2025 - HEINEKEN today announced the installation of a Heineken® 0.0 draught at its 10,000th outlet in Europe. This milestone marks the company's leadership in the non-alcoholic beer category and underscores the mainstream acceptance of alcohol-free options in bars and restaurants across key markets including the Netherlands, UK, Spain, Ireland, and France.

As the pioneer of the 0.0 category, HEINEKEN continues to deliver on its commitment to innovation, consumer choice, and responsible consumption. The company has steadily installed Heineken® 0.0 taps, with nearly 60% of outlets in Ireland, and more than 2,000 outlets in both the UK and Spain now offering Heineken® 0.0 on draught. This expansion reflects the rapid growth in demand for alcohol-free options across pubs and bars.

"Reaching 10,000 outlets with Heineken® 0.0 on draught proves that alcohol-free beer has truly entered the mainstream. With 0.0 draught sitting front and centre alongside other beer taps, and more and more widely available in bars and restaurants, the notion that you're ordering something 'different' when opting for an alcohol-free is a thing of the past," said Michael Gillane, Regional Global Brands Director Europe. "Heineken 0.0 on draught helps to normalize non-alcoholic beer in even more social settings, making great beer accessible to everyone."



Demand for Heineken® 0.0 on tap is surging across key European markets including the Netherlands, UK, Spain, Ireland, and France, with venues reporting strong uptake. In the Netherlands specifically, alcohol-free draught consumption is experiencing notable annual growth of 25%. From lunchtime gatherings and after-work drinks to nights out and sporting events, consumers are embracing alcohol-free alternatives. A recent Nielsen study commissioned by HEINEKEN revealed that one in four sports fans now chooses alcohol-free options while cheering on their team, underscoring how quickly 0.0 has become part of everyday social occasions.

HEINEKEN offers three draught solutions that protect quality and help ensure venues of all sizes are able to offer that premium, freshly poured pint experience to people who have chosen not to drink.



"At HEINEKEN, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our commitment to technological advancement led us to develop a true 0.0 beer on draught, ensuring zero alcohol formation in the line. A true breakthrough in the industry," said Jules Macken, Global Innovation Director at HEINEKEN. "By offering Heineken® 0.0 on different systems from 8-litre system for smaller venues, to 20-litre system, and our cutting-edge system for high-volume locations, we're able to serve the unique needs of outlets of every size. This flexibility empowers venues to deliver the premium, freshly poured 0.0 experience their customers prefer, no matter the occasion."

Launched in 2018 - just one year after its bottled counterpart - Heineken® 0.0 draught has grown in line with changing cultural attitudes towards moderation. With an 18% global share of the 0.0 beer category, HEINEKEN is leading the way in expanding consumer choice, fuelling category growth, and reinforcing its commitment to responsible consumption.





