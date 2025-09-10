Genius is now available for quick service and fast casual restaurants in the country

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced Genius is now available for quick service restaurant (QSR) and fast casual customers in the UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910522487/en/

Built for speed and scale, Genius packs all the features including Point of Sale (POS), Kitchen, Back Office, Payments, Drive Through, Digital Signage and more in one platform that meets the complex needs of quick service and fast casual restaurants, while also delivering enhanced configurability that enables Global Payments to bring its feature-rich POS platform to customers across a broader range of business needs and sizes.

Key functionality includes, but is not limited to:

Point of sale: Hardware and operating system-agnostic platform that includes real-time data sync, conversational ordering, offline capabilities, centralised management and more.

Hardware and operating system-agnostic platform that includes real-time data sync, conversational ordering, offline capabilities, centralised management and more. Payments: Fully-integrated payment stack that is tailored to enterprise restaurants and supports multiple tender types, EMV compliance and fast, secure transactions.

Fully-integrated payment stack that is tailored to enterprise restaurants and supports multiple tender types, EMV compliance and fast, secure transactions. Kitchen management: Robust offering that streamlines food prep operations through real-time order routing, order bumping and claiming logic, and device flexibility.

Robust offering that streamlines food prep operations through real-time order routing, order bumping and claiming logic, and device flexibility. Back office: Profit-driving solution that provides configurable reporting and detailed insights across sales, inventory and labour.

Profit-driving solution that provides configurable reporting and detailed insights across sales, inventory and labour. Drive through: End-to-end technology package that features loop detectors, camera systems, intelligent order confirmation units, and a fully-integrated vision system that automates order initiation, maintains order sequence and more.

End-to-end technology package that features loop detectors, camera systems, intelligent order confirmation units, and a fully-integrated vision system that automates order initiation, maintains order sequence and more. Digital menu boards: Next-generation digital signage platform featuring real-time menu updates, as well as pricing sync for indoor and outdoor environments.

Enterprise-Grade Features Backed by Unmatched Expertise

Now, QSR and fast casual restaurants across the spectrum of size and sophistication can access leading technology that connects the front of the house to the back and scales effortlessly to meet their needs.

"We put our best POS features and more under a common platform and brand, which enabled us to offer quick service and fast casual restaurants a single, compelling offering," said Nick Corrigan, international president for Global Payments. "Importantly, while Genius is a robust end-to-end solution, it is also flexible and does not require customers to abandon the systems that already work for them. Genius is a truly differentiated solution and we are thrilled to launch it in the UK."

Deploying Genius is an investment in seamless operations and enhanced profitability, backed by an industry leader. More than 50,000 restaurants worldwide operate Global Payments' enterprise technology.

Global Payments' Genius offering for large, multi-location restaurants launched simultaneously in the U.S. and UK. For more information, visit globalpayments.com/getgenius.

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) helps businesses around the world enable commerce and provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Our payment technology and software solutions enable merchants, issuers and developers to deliver seamless customer experiences, run smarter operations and adapt quickly to change. Because if it has anything to do with commerce, we are already on it.

With 27,000 team members across 38 countries, we have the scale and expertise to help businesses grow with confidence. Headquartered in Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500.

Learn more at company.globalpayments.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910522487/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Winnie Smith

investor.relations@globalpay.com

Media Contact:

Emily Edmonds

media.relations@globalpay.com