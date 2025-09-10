

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production declined at the steepest pace in more than a year in July amid a renewed contraction in the manufacturing sector, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial output dropped 4.2 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in June.



Further, this was the fastest decrease since May 2024, when production shrank 6.3 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing output fell 4.3 percent compared to last year, which was the first decline in five months. Production in the utility sector decreased further by 6.0 percent, while the mining and quarrying output rebounded sharply by 19.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.8 percent versus a 0.8 percent drop in June.



