Tata Elxsi Launches a Global Technology Centre for Medical Devices from Bayer in Radiology

PUNE, India, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced the inauguration of the 'Bayer Development Centre in Radiology' at Tata Elxsi, Pune, India. The centre is designed to co-develop with Bayer, a leader in key areas of Radiology, advanced radiology devices and technology that enable early and accurate diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses, supporting Bayer's global mission to bring innovative, safe, and compliant solutions to patients and clinical staff worldwide.

This centre will provide a wide range of engineering for complex radiology devices, with an initial focus on Molecular Imaging. The facility's integrated approach, which combines design, development, and validation, the centre will help accelerate time-to-market, enhance cost efficiency, and help deliver new technology to market fast, efficiently, and at an optimized cost, while meeting highest regulatory compliance standards.

This collaboration leverages Tata Elxsi's healthcare engineering expertise and the strength of the Tata and India ecosystems-enabling access to advanced labs, regulatory partnerships, and specialised technology talent. This creates a scalable foundation for innovation and strengthens Bayer's ability to deliver radiology solutions across multiple geographies, including the US and EU.

Dr. Konstanze Diefenbach, Head of Research & Development, Radiology, Bayer, commented: "Bayer is committed to innovative products and high-quality services in diagnostic imaging, and device innovation plays a critical role in delivering precision and safety in patient care. This new centre gives us direct access to specialised engineering capabilities through Tata Elxsi, enabling us to accelerate our pipeline of advanced radiology devices while maintaining the quality and reliability that healthcare providers expect from Bayer."

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Sr. Vice President & Head - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi, said, "This centre is more than an engineering hub-it is where Bayer's radiology vision meets Tata Elxsi's design, AI/ML, and regulatory expertise. Our teams will work together to translate ideas into devices that address real-world diagnostic challenges, with the assurance of safety, compliance, and global scalability."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the healthcare, automotive, broadcast, and communications consumer electronics industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide. Tata Elxsi's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with prominent medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, as well as technology companies. With a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, Tata Elxsi adds value at every stage of the customer's product development lifecycle. Recognised as a leader in technology consulting, new product design, development, verification & validation, as well as regulatory compliance services, Tata Elxsi is a trusted name in the industry.

For more information, visit tataelxsi.com.

