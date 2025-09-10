

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 9-month high of 97.50 against the yen, a 9-day high of 1.7706 against the euro and nearly a 10-month high of 0.9156 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.07, 1.11170 and 0.9118, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.6616 from an early 2-day low of 0.6581.



The aussie edged up to 1.1122 against the NZ dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.1112.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie, 0.67 against the greenback and 1.12 against the kiwi.



