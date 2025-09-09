Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU) ("Aeluma" or the "Company"), a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance and scalable technologies, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

"Throughout fiscal year 2025, we continued to build momentum with increased manufacturing readiness, commercialization traction, and elevated market visibility following our Nasdaq uplist," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "Our transformative semiconductor technology uniquely positions us to address critical needs in several fast-growing market verticals, including AI infrastructure, defense and aerospace, mobile and consumer electronics, and quantum computing. Our compelling customer value proposition is supported by a robust IP portfolio, domestic semiconductor capability, strategic R&D contracts, and a scalable, capital-light manufacturing model. With a strong balance sheet and positive trends in our target verticals, we believe that fiscal 2026 will be a year of significant progress executing our go-to-market strategy and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Recent Company Highlights

New Contracts: Secured six R&D contracts in fiscal year 2025 including two in the fourth quarter.

Recently Announced Wins: NASA: Integration of nonlinear optical materials in silicon photonics for entangled photon sources in quantum computing and communication systems. U.S. Navy: Two contracts: one for low size, weight, and power imaging sensors for next-generation submarine systems; another for high-speed photodetectors for optical interconnects applicable to aerospace platforms, high-performance computing, and AI infrastructure. Department of Energy: Low-cost photodetector sensors applicable to mobile and consumer electronics, AR/VR, industrial, and robotics.

Manufacturing Breakthrough: Unveiled a manufacturing breakthrough, in collaboration with Thorlabs, applicable to quantum computing and communication systems.

Unveiled a manufacturing breakthrough, in collaboration with Thorlabs, applicable to quantum computing and communication systems. Strong Financial Position: Closed FY2025 with $15.7 million in cash and no debt.

Closed FY2025 with $15.7 million in cash and no debt. Inclusion in Two New Indices: Added to the broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index, effective June 30, 2025, and to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, effective August 26, 2025.

Added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective June 30, 2025, and to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, effective August 26, 2025. CFO Appointment: Appointed industry veteran Christopher Stewart as CFO effective August 4, 2025. Mr. Stewart brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience at high-growth technology companies.





Fiscal Q4 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.3 million compared to $279 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue in the quarter was primarily from R&D contracts.

GAAP net loss was $859 thousand, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $988 thousand, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year and net income of $1.5 million, or $0.12 and $0.11, respectively, per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter.

GAAP net income decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.6 million non-cash gain in fair value of derivative liabilities recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $113 thousand, compared to a loss of $718 thousand in the same period last year, and a gain of $109 thousand in the prior quarter.





Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Full year revenue was $4.7 million, compared to $919 thousand in the prior year. 2025 revenue was primarily from R&D contracts.

GAAP net loss was $3.0 million, or ($0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.37) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $186 thousand, compared to a loss of $3.5 million in the prior year.

GAAP and non-GAAP net loss, and adjusted EBITDA all improved year over year primarily due to increased revenue from R&D contracts.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2024.





Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance and Strategic Priorities

For the full fiscal year of 2026, Aeluma currently expects revenue in a range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million. The Company's strategic priorities for 2026 include:

New Contract Wins: Three to seven new development contracts, which will provide non-dilutive funding for R&D investments and the growth of partnership opportunities.

Three to seven new development contracts, which will provide non-dilutive funding for R&D investments and the growth of partnership opportunities. Team Expansion: Addition of a business development and go-to-market team, expanded technical leadership and staff, as well as an expansion of our operations team.

Addition of a business development and go-to-market team, expanded technical leadership and staff, as well as an expansion of our operations team. Enhanced Manufacturing Readiness: Higher levels of outsourced wafer manufacturing productivity, expanded test and validation capabilities, technology qualification for targeted industries, and expanded supply chain partnerships.

Higher levels of outsourced wafer manufacturing productivity, expanded test and validation capabilities, technology qualification for targeted industries, and expanded supply chain partnerships. Go-to-Market Traction: Continued progress on opportunities in targeted commercial markets and increasing the number of customer engagements in the pipeline.





Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Non-GAAP net income (loss), which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of discount on convertible notes, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; and

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less interest income.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025

(unaudited) June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,628 $ 3,866 $ 1,291 Certificate of deposit 12,112 12,000 - Accounts receivable 962 1,143 60 Deferred compensation - 3 20 Prepaids and other current assets 633 214 22 Total current assets 17,335 17,226 1,393 Property and equipment: Equipment 1,692 1,617 1,531 Leasehold improvements 547 547 547 Accumulated depreciation (1,021 ) (914 ) (609 ) Property and equipment, net 1,218 1,250 1,469 Intangible assets 4 5 7 Right of use asset - operating 836 868 962 Other assets 13 13 13 Total assets $ 19,406 $ 19,362 $ 3,844 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 361 $ 173 $ 317 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 206 217 181 Lease liability - operating, current portion 138 136 129 Total current liabilities 705 526 627 Lease liability - operating, long-term portion 803 839 941 Total liabilities 1,508 1,365 1,568 Commitments and contingencies - - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 2 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 34,542 33,783 15,899 Accumulated deficit (16,646 ) (15,788 ) (13,624 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,898 17,997 2,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,406 $ 19,362 $ 3,844

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025(1) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025(1) June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 1,317 $ 1,255 $ 279 $ 4,665 $ 919 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 779 311 234 1,884 619 Research and development 165 471 400 1,295 2,507 General and administrative 1,342 1,305 634 3,628 2,356 Total operating expenses 2,286 2,087 1,268 6,807 5,482 Loss from operations (969 ) (832 ) (989 ) (2,142 ) (4,563 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 110 3 1 113 1 Amortization of discount on convertible notes - (287 ) - (715 ) - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities - 2,577 - (278 ) - Total other income (expense), net 110 2,293 1 (880 ) 1 Income (loss) before income tax expense (859 ) 1,461 (988 ) (3,022 ) (4,562 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Net income (loss) $ (859 ) $ 1,461 $ (988 ) $ (3,022 ) $ (4,562 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,824,222 12,472,061 12,178,424 13,168,345 12,298,355 Diluted 15,824,222 13,206,919 12,178,424 13,168,345 12,298,355 Book value per share $ 1.13 $ 1.44 $ 0.19 $ 1.13 $ 0.19

(1) Certain prior period amounts within the operating expense section have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ (859 ) $ 1,461 $ (988 ) $ (3,022 ) $ (4,562 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation - stock option 744 833 164 1,893 732 Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award 3 3 7 20 33 Amortization of discount on convertible notes - 287 - 715 - Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities - (2,577 ) - 278 - Total adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) 747 (1,454 ) 171 2,906 765 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (112 ) $ 7 $ (817 ) $ (116 ) $ (3,797 ) Depreciation & amortization 109 105 100 415 311 Interest income (110 ) (3 ) (1 ) (113 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (113 ) $ 109 $ (718 ) $ 186 $ (3,487 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.04 (0.12 ) 0.01 0.22 0.06 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.37 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.04 (0.11 ) 0.01 0.22 0.06 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.31 )