

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 87.74 against the yen and more than a 3-week high of 1.9683 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.35 and 1.9745, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5952 from an early 2-day low of 0.5880.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.94 against the euro and 0.60 against the greenback.



