Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Subsidiary PrestoDoctor Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments, Including Dogecoin

MESQUITE, NV, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





September 10, 2025 - Mesquite, NV - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. ($CBDS), a publicly traded leader in blockchain innovation,announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PrestoDoctor, a leading telemedicine platform for medical cannabis evaluations, has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments for its services. This includes a wide range of digital assets, with an emphasis on the Company's namesake coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). This move is part of Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s broader strategy to embrace decentralized technologies and offer patients a more flexible, forward-looking healthcare experience. "As digital assets continue to gain broader use, we are pleased to offer our patients the convenience of paying with cryptocurrency," said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. "By accepting Dogecoin and other leading cryptocurrencies, PrestoDoctor is taking another step toward aligning with the evolving preferences of our patient community."

The accepted cryptocurrencies now include:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tron (TRX)

Tether (USDT)

BNB (Binance Coin)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Litecoin (LTC)

Monero (XMR)

Polygon (MATIC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Solana (SOL)

DAI

With the integration of these cryptocurrencies, PrestoDoctor aims to make medical cannabis evaluations more accessible to a broader and more tech-savvy patient base, particularly those already engaged with blockchain-based finance.

Traditional payment methods such as credit cards and debit cards will continue to be supported, ensuring all patients can choose the payment method that best suits their needs.

"The integration of crypto payments isn't just about convenience; it's about staying ahead of the curve and offering enhanced privacy for our patients," added Kyle Powers, CEO. "We believe this positions PrestoDoctor to better adapt to the changing landscape of both healthcare and digital finance."

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company focused on the advancement of blockchain technology and its practical applications in healthcare, finance, and consumer services. Through its subsidiary PrestoDoctor, the Company provides telemedicine solutions for patients seeking medical cannabis evaluations across multiple U.S. states.

For more information about Dogecoin Cash, Inc. visit www.dogecoincash.com

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is a leader in online medical cannabis evaluations, offering secure, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine services that connect patients with licensed physicians in a convenient and discreet manner.

For more information, please visit https://prestodoctor.com/resources/crypto

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC.





