Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7N8 | ISIN: KYG4818G1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IB
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 09:59
10,700 Euro
-1,83 % -0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80011,00010:48
10,80011,00010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 10:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou and Innovent Biologics Form Strategic Alliance for AI-Powered Weight Management Solutions

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, signed a strategic partnership with Innovent Biologics to integrate digital health services with innovative therapies in metabolic diseases and weight management. Fangzhou's founder, chairman and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin and Innovent Biologics Vice President of Retail Tan Zaiqiang attended the signing ceremony.

Two men shaking hands and holding red documents.

Fangzhou signed a strategic partnership with Innovent Biologics

The alliance will bring together Fangzhou's AI-enabled "H2H" digital healthcare ecosystem and Innovent's pipeline of novel therapies for diabetes and obesity, pioneering a new model that blends AI technology, innovative products and personalized services. The partnership comes as China's weight management market accelerates, with JPMorgan estimating that the market for weight management drug could reach US$14.9 billion by 2030.

China has elevated weight management to a public health priority. In 2024, the National Health Commission and 15 other departments launched a three-year "Weight Management Year" campaign. In April 2025, the National Patriotic Health Campaign Committee incorporated healthy weight initiatives into the "Healthy China" framework.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, "We are excited to partner with Innovent Biologics. Together, we will work to establish a new paradigm that integrates breakthrough medicines with digital health for better patient outcomes."

The collaboration will initially focus on diabetes and obesity. Fangzhou will deploy its "XS Core" AI large language model which powers five key products: AI Medication Finder, AI Health Manager, AI Doctor Assistant, AI Academic Assistant and AI-Powered Search. These tools aim to deliver personalized, 24/7 digital care and enhance patient education.

Innovent's next-generation weight management therapy, Mazdutide, demonstrated significant weight reduction and improvements across multiple health markers, including blood pressure, lipids and uric acid[1]. The drug was also named one of 2025's "Top 10 Most Anticipated Medicines" globally.

Through this partnership, patients will gain convenient access to medication support via AI Medication Finder, while AI Health Manager will provide monitoring, personalized guidance and education to strengthen treatment adherence.

Looking ahead, the companies plan to deepen their collaboration in AI-powered health management, expanding access to innovative therapies and enhancing the quality and efficiency of chronic disease care in China.

About Innovent Biologics
Founded in 2011, Innovent Biologics develops and commercializes innovative therapies across oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, autoimmune disorders and ophthalmology.

About Fangzhou Inc.
Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact
For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:
Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

[1] Linong Ji, et al. Once-Weekly Mazdutide in Chinese Adults with Obesity or Overweight. The New England Journal of Medicine. 2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42b34744-00b7-4e8e-96b2-1d260fbec92a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.