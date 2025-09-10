Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 10:41
0,373 Euro
+1,36 % +0,005
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3620,37211:53
0,3600,37211:53
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 11:42 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Officially Enters the Israeli Market with Multi-Channel Network, Marking a New Chapter in Global Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, 2025, GAC, in partnership with UNION GROUP, hosted the "AION Home" themed event at Ronit Farm in Israel, officially announcing GAC's entry into the Israeli market.

Distinguished guests included Zhang Lei, General Manager Assistant and Executive Vice President of the European Regional Center of GAC INTERNATIONAL, Ran Danai, CEO of Union Group and Chairman of Orion Mobility, Elad Goldfarb, General Manager of Orion Mobility, media representatives, and potential consumers attended the event to witness this important milestone in GAC's overseas strategy.


To showcase the unique appeal of the AION brand, GAC created a multi-layered showroom and experience space for "AION Home". The family room highlighted the AION's 510KM ultra-long range and spaciousness. The library, designed in a bookshelf style, presented the brand's core technologies. As the core interactive area, the Living Room, served as an interactive hub for the brand and consumers.

Three flagship Models Debut at the event. The comfort SUV AION V, the luxury SUV HYPTEC HT, and the compact SUV AION Y. Looking ahead, GAC will introduce more BEV and PHEV models. In collaboration with Orion, GAC will establish five sales outlets by the end of the year, delivering intelligent and eco-friendly mobility solutions with its "Service First" philosophy.

Alongside the market launch, GAC advanced the construction of its multi-channel sales network. The first three-channel networks were officially established during the launch period, covering Israel's central and northern regions to better serve diverse consumer needs. Guided by the brand philosophy "In Local, For local", these channels will be supported by professional service teams to provide customers with a full-cycle service, from car selection and purchase to after-sales service. This comprehensive approach underscores GAC's commitment to long-term trust and strengthens its service ecosystem in Israel.

GAC's entry into the Israeli market and the establishment of its channel network are important steps in the implementation of the "One GAC 2.0" global strategy. In the future, GAC will deepen its cooperation with local dealers, leveraging its foothold in Israel to continuously enhance its product portfolio and service system, while further accelerating the brand's global development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769982/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-officially-enters-the-israeli-market-with-multi-channel-network-marking-a-new-chapter-in-global-expansion-302552310.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.