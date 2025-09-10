From Rapid Development to Unified Observability, HARC Agents Powers Mission-Critical AI with a Pre-Built Agent Library, Seamless Collaboration, and Centralized Control

The HARC Agents platform enables enterprises to design, build, deploy, and leverage complex agentic AI systems in 30% less time than typically required.

HARC Agents combines four primary AI services from Hitachi: R202.ai, HARC for AI, Agent Library, and Agent Management System.

The Agent Library a just released library of pre-built, interconnected agentic AI agents includes over 200 agents across six key domains.

The new Agent Management System serves as a unified control layer for securing and observing AI agents across diverse platforms.

HARC Agents draws on Hitachi's decades of AI implementation experience coupled with over half a century of specialized system integration and engineering experience.

Today, Hitachi Digital Services unveiled Hitachi Application Reliability Center Agents (HARC Agents), the company's enterprise platform for trusted Agentic AI. The platform combines a full lifecycle of AI services from concepting to deployment to optimization to give customers a vital jump start on mission-critical innovations. A definitive demonstration of advanced automation and human-AI collaboration, HARC Agents enables Hitachi to equip enterprises with complex, scalable AI systems in 30% less time than typically required significantly reducing time to value.

HARC Agents is comprised of four primary AI resources:

R202.ai: a framework for defining the development and deployment of scalable, enterprise-grade AI workloads in a reliable, responsible, observable, and optimal manner. HARC for AI: the Hitachi Application Reliability Center hosting professional and managed services that operationalize AI systems; ensuring they are always on, reliable, and cost optimized. Agent Library (new): a library of pre-built, interconnected agentic AI agents that jump-start more complex agentic AI solution development as well as maximize those solutions' outputs. Agent Management System (new): a single dashboard centralizing control of all agentic AI platforms across an enterprise environment; simplifying governance, performance monitoring, and compliance to ensure enterprises can confidently harness the power of AI at scale.

"Simply put, HARC Agents exists to make AI enterprise ready at speed and scale. In today's unforgiving business environment, only the companies that master AI at full enterprise power will survive and thrive. Generic AI solutions may appear attractive in demonstrations, but they are not built for mission-critical enterprise use and will fail when true pressure is applied," said Roger Lvin, CEO, Hitachi Digital Services. "Too many technology partners are content to run pilots, chase headlines, and talk theory. Hitachi stands apart by delivering operationalized AI that scales globally, safeguards the enterprise, ensures compliance, mitigates risk, and drives measurable outcomes tied directly to business strategy. The future belongs to those who execute with precision and purpose, and to those who choose partners proven to turn AI into real enterprise value."

Businesses are embracing AI at an unprecedented rate. Per IDC, global spend on AI technologies is projected to reach $630 billion by 2028 (a CAGR of ~30%), with agentic AI anticipated to represent a majority of those investments. However, research firm Gartner warns that nearly half of agentic AI projects alone will likely be terminated before moving into production by the end of 2027 due to significant cost and complexity coupled with unclear return on investment.

The time it takes to develop custom enterprise-grade AI systems varies dramatically depending on scope. The road to deployment involves numerous intensive steps between ideation and proof of principle through prototyping and production. The engineering work and oversight can be cost-prohibitive and time-consuming. Yet, with the right proven tools, much of it could be automated to alleviate most of that pressure while ensuring a valuable investment return. Which is where AI, specifically agentic AI, proves instrumental.

"Imagine investing tens of millions into an AI system designed to manage sensitive operations, only to discover a year later that it is unreliable, unsecure, and not ready for production. Enterprises cannot afford to stake their future on hype or fragile AI. With HARC Agents, we've built a foundation for agentic systems that are not only secure and reliable but deeply integrated across IT and OT environments. Our approach ensures enterprise-wide observability and operational readiness from day one turning innovation into scalable, sustainable impact," explained Premkumar Balasubramanian, CTO, Hitachi Digital Services.

Two New HARC Agents Resources Ensure Effective Enterprise AI Accessibility

The new Agent Library is a rich collection of over 200 agents sourced corporate-wide from Hitachi's group companies, with each company offering distinctive technology competencies. The agents are put to work by Hitachi engineers when developing more complex AI systems. The agents then continue to operate on behalf of the customers when they use those systems. Notably, the agents cross six key domains:

Industrial AI (vertical-specific use cases)

Operations AI

Engineering AI

Analytical AI

Security AI

Cloud AI

The Agent Library will continue to grow as new agents are generated to support internal and external customer project needs.

Simultaneously, Hitachi Digital Services also released today its Agent Management System (AMS). Within the HARC Agents framework, the AMS is a centralized observability and control layer via a single "pane of glass" across a heterogeneous set of agentic platforms such as Copilot Studio, Google Agentspace, Lyzr, Ema, and others. The unified visibility, governance, and lifecycle management of intelligent agents enabled by AMS ultimately ensures secure, scalable, and flexible deployment across enterprise environments.

"Hitachi has long advanced the use of AI across all organizational layers from executives to frontline engineers supporting diverse applications such as business risk analysis and predictive maintenance. This is made possible by our decades of experience in building and operating IT systems. The deep domain knowledge embedded in our products and systems is what enables us to successfully deploy Agentic AI. HARC Agents represent a future where AI is not just a tool, but a partner that augments human capabilities and helps solve societal challenges. Through digital innovation, Hitachi is committed to delivering value to everyone and realizing a safe, secure, and sustainable society-a Harmonized Society," said Jun Abe, Chairman of the Board at Hitachi Digital Services and Executive Vice President of Hitachi, Ltd., General Manager of the Digital Systems Services Division.

For more information on how HARC Agents can benefit your agentic AI journey, visit www.hitachids.com/service/enterprise-ai.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company's website at www.hitachids.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors Digital Systems Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

