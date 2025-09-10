

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.1684 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 1.3864 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 1.1719 and 1.3839, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.3514, 147.59 and 0.7986 from early lows of 1.3544, 147.27 and 0.7962, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.39 against the loonie, 1.32 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen and 0.81 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News